The Congress Party expressed its sympathy for Palestinians on Monday (9th October), a day after its General Secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh ‘condemned‘ the Palestinian militant group Hamas’ brutal attacks on the people of Israel.

A resolution passed today, 9th October, by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) voiced concern over the situation and urged for a ceasefire. The resolution however backed the Palestinian people’s rights.

Since Saturday, 7th October, over 700 people have been killed in terrorist attacks launched by Hamas on the Israeli defence forces and Israeli citizens. The Congress party’s official statement emphasised the process of “dialogue and negotiations” to resolve the problem between Israel and Palestine.

“The Indian National Congress has always believed that the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people for a life of self-respect, equality, and dignity must be fulfilled only through a process of dialogue and negotiations while ensuring the legitimate national security interests of the Israeli people. Violence of any type never provides a solution and must stop,” an X (formerly Twitter) post by Congress said.

On the third day of arduous gunfights to clear stubborn Hamas fighters whose unexpected attack surprised the nation, Israel’s army announced Monday (9th October) that it had recovered control of southern territories bordering the Gaza Strip.

On Saturday (7th October), a devastating conflict erupted between the terrorist organization Hamas and Israel, resulting in a tragic toll of at least 700 casualties and over 2,000 injuries.

Hamas unleashed over 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel, while also seizing several Israeli soldiers near the border. The terrorists also have held several Israelis hostage including women, children, and the elderly. They have killed several civilians in indiscriminate firing and videos of the incident doing rounds on the internet reveal that they had also paraded women bared and bruised on the streets.

In a video statement, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel was engaged in a state of war and warned that Hamas would face consequences for initiating an attack on Israel.

Netanyahu said, “We are at war, not an operation. Hamas has launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. I ordered first of all to cleanse the settlements of the terrorists who had infiltrated and ordered a large-scale mobilization of reserves. The enemy will pay a price they have never known.”

Following the massive attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted from his X handle that his thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims of the attack on Israel by the Hamas terrorists. On India’s stand, Consul General of Israel, Kobbi Shoshani has also thanked India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour.”

Hamas is an acronym for Harakat al-Muqawama al-Islamiya, which means “Islamic Resistance Movement” in English. It was founded by Sheikh Ahmed Yassin who was a Palestinian cleric. In 1997, the United States designated Hamas a foreign terrorist organization.

Over 260 bodies of civilians have been recovered from a site where a music festival was underway when the Hamas terrorists started firing indiscriminately. Hundreds of civilians and soldiers alike, including children, have been abducted following the attack.

A German tourist named Shani Louk was abducted and murdered, and her naked body was paraded by Hamas terrorists in a pickup truck inside Gaza. Eye witness accounts state that women in the music festival were raped near the dead bodies of their friends. Many of them were later executed.