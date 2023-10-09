On 9th October (Monday), UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak informed that he will chair a meeting of the government’s COBRA emergency response committee to discuss the ongoing developments in Israel later in the day. Notably, Sunak has already pledged to provide diplomatic, intelligence, or security support to Israel, if requested. This comes in the wake of attacks on Israeli citizens by Hamas terrorists that began on 7th October.

Rishi Sunak calls Cobra meeting as he vows to 'support' Israel with military kit and intelligence resources after Hamas attack https://t.co/C2hTpR9zxe pic.twitter.com/IMCOh3riKF — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) October 9, 2023

Rishi Sunak will hold an emergency COBRA meeting today on the ongoing situation in Israel https://t.co/Jpypxej39h — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 9, 2023

After holding a meeting at a business in Newark, Nottinghamshire, Sunak said, “And as I said to the prime minister [of Israel], we will continue to provide – whether that’s diplomatic, intelligence or security support – as they need.”

He said, “I’m chairing a Cobra with my ministerial colleagues this afternoon when we’ll continue to discuss the situation, but we’re in close dialogue with our Israeli counterparts.”

His office asserted that the UK stands “poised” to help Israel militarily if it is asked for assistance. Further, it added that they are not ruling out evacuating some British citizens from affected areas, emphasising that keeping them safe was their “utmost priority”.

Earlier on 8th October (Sunday), Sunak had a telephone conversation with the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. Regarding this, he asserted that the UK was one of Israel’s strongest allies. He also highlighted that Britain had previously provided “the kinds of equipment that they’ve used to defend themselves over the past couple of days”.

Responding to the query about whether the UK would support Israel if it was to launch a ground operation in Gaza, Sunak’s office said, “We support Israel exercising its right to self-defence and proportionate action to bring an end to the violence.”

The spokesperson added that there were no plans to redeploy military assets to the area adding that there were currently British assets in the region, including HMS Duncan under NATO control, which is patrolling in the Mediterranean.

Responding to the query about whether the UK thought Iran had any involvement in the encouragement of Hamas’s attacks on Israel, his spokesperson said Hamas was “fully responsible for this appalling act of terror”. However, he added, “We do know Iran poses an unacceptable threat to Israel through its support for Hamas and Hezbollah.”

His office asserted that Suella Braverman, the home secretary, was monitoring reports of increased antisemitic attacks and had spoken with the Community Security Trust. It is the organisation that is working to protect British Jews. There is the possibility that police patrols will be surged in some areas, his office informed.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom is concerned amid reports that an Irish-Israeli girl, Kim Danti, has been missing since Hamas terrorists launched a surprise attack on Israel in the early hours of 7th October. For this reason, the UK Foreign Office has asked British or dual nationals affected in the Israel-Hamas war to contact its helpline. The Foreign Office has advised against all but essential travel to the region due to the conflict. It has asserted that they may opt to evacuate some British citizens from affected areas.

Meanwhile, the Israel-Hamas war has entered into its third day. Reports from Israeli local media suggest that around 700 people were killed across the country in the Hamas terror attack. The number continued to rise as more bodies were being recovered. Israel has officially declared war in the wake of the terror attacks.