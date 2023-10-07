In the morning hours of 7th October (Saturday), Israel came under one of the worst attacks in recent history after dozens of Hamas terrorists infiltrated the Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, as reported in local media. According to a report in The Times of Israel, Palestinian terrorists from the Gaza Strip launched massive rocket barrages at southern and central Israel prompting it to declare a ‘state of war’. As per some reports, the terrorists have held several Israelis hostage and killed several civilians in indiscriminate firing.

#Israel is under a combined attack from Gaza during the Jewish holiday.

Both by rockets and ground infiltration of Hamas terrorists.



The situation is not simple but Israel will prevail. — Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) October 7, 2023

Palestinian terrorists invaded a festival where hundreds of Israelis were camping out for the Shemini Atzeret holiday.



The panic caused by this is evident on the fades of the civilians being targeted by heavily armed militants.



Pray for Israel. pic.twitter.com/l6zviWr2hy — Jay Engelmayer (@jengelmayer) October 7, 2023

The surprise attack against Israelis comes on a Jewish holiday. It also included a ground assault by dozens of uniformed gunmen who infiltrated the border town of Sderot and engaged in clashes with Israel Defense Force troops. Although it is unclear how many terrorists have infiltrated the country, on-ground reports from the Israeli town suggest that the numbers could be as high as 40-50.

Footages purportedly from Sderot show armed Palestinians driving trucks and opening indiscriminate fire. In some clips, the assailants are seen holding hand gliders near the Gaza border.

Hamas terrorists seen clashing with Israeli forces in southern Israel. pic.twitter.com/uJWd07xpVO — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) October 7, 2023

Channel 13 in Israel is reporting that an estimated 40 to 50 palestinian infiltrators were able to successfully enter Israel.



They are actively targeting Israeli residents. pic.twitter.com/3WMWEXRdRv — Global: Military-Info (@Global_Mil_Info) October 7, 2023

At least four individuals have lost their lives while more than 15 people have suffered injuries in this attack in the Israeli town of Sderot. This has prompted Israel to declare a ‘state of war‘ and PM Benjamin Netanyahu to convene an emergency meeting. Israeli security forces have asserted that Hamas has made a grave mistake and terrorists will have to pay a heavy price for this attack.

In a statement, the IDF said, “Hamas… which is behind this attack, will bear the results and responsibility for the events. Hamas carried out a combined operation that included firing rockets and a terrorist infiltration into the territory of the State of Israel.”

Following the attack, Israel’s Foreign Ministry stated that Israel was under attack adding that it would do everything to protect Israelis.

Taking to X, the Ministry wrote, “ISRAEL UNDER ATTACK: On Shabbat & the holiday of Simchat Torah – non-stop rocket sirens are sounding across Israel, including Jerusalem. Israel is under terrorist infiltration carried out by the Hamas terrorist organization. We will do everything to protect ourselves.”

🚨ISRAEL UNDER ATTACK: On Shabbat & the holiday of Simchat Torah – non-stop rocket sirens are sounding across Israel, including Jerusalem. Israel is under terrorist infiltration carried out by the Hamas terrorist organization. We will do everything to protect ourselves. pic.twitter.com/YUtl5BFqvF — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) October 7, 2023

Certain social media users have shared videos claiming that some Mosques in Jerusalem are inciting war against Israel, however, their claims haven’t been independently verified so far.

Mosques in Jerusalem are inciting war against Israel. pic.twitter.com/sCBhiTwcdd — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) October 7, 2023

Breaking: Mosques in Jerusalem are inciting war against Israel. pic.twitter.com/O2ZdZg4WKD — Frontalforce 🇮🇳 (@FrontalForce) October 7, 2023

In a rare public statement, the leader of the military wing of Hamas, Mohammed Deif claimed responsibility adding that it has launched a new military operation against Israel. Mohammed Deif added that 5,000 rockets had been fired into Israel early Saturday to begin “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm” and provoked all Palestinians to fight.

It is important to note that Deif’s provocation was delivered in a recording as he has been in hiding after surviving multiple assassination attempts.

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, Saleh al-Arouri, and other members of the group's leadership feign surprise at tv clips showing the large-scale assault on southern Israel. pic.twitter.com/b04DW9uniM — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) October 7, 2023

Hours after the massive surprise attack on Israel, Palestine’s Islamic Jihad announced that it had joined Hamas in the surprise attack on Israelis. Palestinian Islamic Jihad stated that its fighters had also joined Hamas in the attack.

This is the biggest attack on Israel in years and the most serious since Israel and Hamas fought a 10-day war in 2021. The attacks came weeks after there were tensions along Israel’s volatile border with Gaza and heavy fighting in the West Bank area.

Hamas seized control of the territory in 2007 since then Israel has maintained a blockade over Gaza. Additionally, Israel and Palestinian Islamic movement Hamas have fought four wars during this time period. Apart from four major wars, there have been numerous rounds of smaller fighting between Israel, Palestinians Hamas, and other smaller Jihadi groups based in Gaza.