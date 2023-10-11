As the war between Israel and Hamas grows intense, the Indian Embassy in Israel has set up a 24-hour helpline desk for the citizens stranded there and has asked them to follow the security advisories.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Israel has stated that it has been working constantly to help fellow citizens.

“The Embassy has been working constantly to help our fellow citizens in Israel through a 24-hour helpline. Please remain calm & vigilant & follow the security advisories,” India in Israel wrote on X.

The Indian Embassy in war-hit Israel has activated a 24/7 helpline number +972-35226748 and +972-543278392 for Indian nationals citizens who need assistance amid the ongoing conflict or wish to register with the Embassy.

“24*7 Emergency Helpline/Contact: Tel +972-35226748, Tel +972-543278392, Email: con[email protected]” the Indian Embassy in Israel wrote.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of India in Israel and Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) has set up Helpdesks with 24/7 Emergency Helpline numbers.

“Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS), an entity of Govt of Andhra Pradesh has set up Emergency Helpdesk and is prepared to assist in repatriating the Non-Resident Telugus (NRTs) of Andhra Pradesh from Israel in case of emergencies and communicated the same with the Indian Embassy in Israel,” an official press release said.

The Embassy of India, Tel Aviv, Israel has issued an important advisory to Indian citizens in Israel about the ongoing developments in Israel requesting Indian citizens to remain vigilant, observe safety protocols exercise caution, and stay close to safety shelters as advised by the local Government authorities.

Message from Ambassador Sanjeev Singla to the members of Indian community in Israel 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/FKUqJZykeF — India in Israel (@indemtel) October 11, 2023

Indian nationals who are planning to travel to Israel are advised to reconsider their travel plans until the situation normalizes.

“Non-resident Telugu (NRTs) of Andhra Pradesh in Israel may also contact APNRTS 24/7 Helpline numbers @ +91 85000 27678(w), 0863-2340678 for any assistance. Family members of NRTs are also advised to contact APNRTS helpline numbers if their dear ones in Israel need any assistance,” the press release added.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on Wednesday said it was carrying out strikes in Lebanon in retaliation to the attack on its border with anti-tank guided missiles, The Times of Israel reported.

The IDF said it would soon come out with more information on the attack. Earlier, the IDF said an anti-tank missile was launched from Lebanon towards a military post near the community of Arab Al-Aramshe.

Taking to X, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) stated, “An anti-tank missile was launched from Lebanon toward a military post adjacent to the community of Arab Al-Aramshe on the #BlueLine.”

Earlier in the day, the spokesperson for Israel Defence Forces (IDF), Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus, said 1,200 citizens were killed and more than 2,700 injured in the Hamas strikes, adding that the Israeli forces were ready to execute the mission in Gaza.

“Four days after Hamas breached into Israel, attacked Israeli communities, murdered and massacred Israeli citizens and took dozens of Israeli hostages into Gaza. The death toll is staggering, a 1200 dead Israelis. The overwhelming majority of them civilians and more than 2700 wounded and sadly something tells me that these are not final numbers,” he said.

The IDF spokesperson informed that about 300,000 soldiers have been deployed on the Gaza border, adding that they would ensure that Hamas is completely shorn of its military capabilities at the end of the ongoing war.

