In the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, a Muslim girl named Shabana has embraced Hindu Dharma and married her Hindu lover Arvind. After Pandit KK Shankhdhar performed a purification ritual, Shabana became a Hindu and adopted a new name ‘Shivani’. The couple got married as per Hindu rituals at the Agastya Muni Ashram in Madhinath.

According to reports, Shabana originally hails from the Bhagwantapur area in Faridpur while Arvind is a resident of neighbouring Kairuwa village.

Following her marriage with Arvind, 21-year-old Shabana aka Shivani opened up about Islam. She asserted that in Islam women are treated as nothing more than a baby-producing machine. She added that her own mother died giving birth to babies. Shabana said that she has eight brothers.

She opined that Islam has many evil practices such as Triple Talaq, Halala, polygamy, Burqa and Hijab. Shabana went on to say that in Islam women are mandated to wear a Hijab and Burqa, however, Hindu Dharma does not impose any such rules. She added that, unlike Islam, women are respected in Hinduism.

Shivani expressed her admiration for Hindu Dharma, saying that she adores Hinduism and is a devotee of Mahadev, adding that she regularly performs Lord Shiva’s Jalabhishek. Talking about her husband Arvind, Shivani said that she met him around a year ago and the two soon fell in love. Shabana alias Shivani, sadly, has lost both of her parents.

In contrast to her brothers, Arvind’s parents were supportive of their relationship and welcomed Shabana with open arms, according to Shabana. Furthermore, Shabana said that her brothers had forbidden her from stepping out of the house. However, Shabana said that she and Arvind managed to meet secretly.