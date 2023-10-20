In the Surat district of Gujarat, a Muslim man named Mohammad Rehan was arrested on Wednesday (18th October) for pretending to be a Hindu and blackmailing Hindu girls to send their nude pictures by promising to get them modelling assignments. After the matter came to light, Adajan Police registered a case against the accused and arrested him.

Gujarat, Surat: Mohammad Rehan used to lure girls using Hindu names on social media, promising them modeling jobs worth 50k to 1 lakh in exchange for their revealing photos. Later he used to blackmail them



It was only after one of the girl got suspicious about him and informed… pic.twitter.com/itpJbU0Ysh — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) October 19, 2023

Reportedly, accused Mohammad Rehan, a Surat resident, used to send messages like “Want work?” to modelling aspirant women over WhatsApp offering them Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh for modelling opportunities in exchange for their nude videos and pictures. Accused Mohammad Rehan had created multiple social media profiles posing as a Hindu to trap Hindu girls especially those belonging to financially needy families. The accused used to upload nude pictures of his victims on illegal websites and earn money.

One of the women contacted by the accused grew suspicious of Mohammad Rehan’s activities and soon learned the truth. The woman informed her family about this and was rescued.

Speaking to OpIndia, Rander Division coordinator of Bajrangdal, Ravi Gupta said “This entire conspiracy was brought to our attention four weeks ago. One of the victims, frustrated by accused Mohammad Rehan’s blackmailing, informed her family, who subsequently approached us for help. After learning about the incident, our team laid a trap. We called accused Mohammad Rehan, and caught him red-handed.”

Ravi Gupta went on to describe how that perpetrator was captured. According to the Bajrang Dal member, during the questioning by the Hindu activists, they searched accused Rehan’s phone and found eight different social media profiles, all with Hindu names. They also found Rehan’s chats with his victims, which included messages blackmailing them into sending their nude pictures. The Hindu activists eventually handed over the accused to the police.

“We nabbed the perpetrator as soon as he arrived at the scene. We began talking to him and questioning him. His phone had eight distinct social media profiles. All of these accounts were created in the name of Hindus, and many of them were used to send messages to Hindu girls. Apart from this, we questioned him about some nude photos of girls we found on his phone. But soon he got infuriated, and to avert any untoward situation, we called the police and handed the accused to them.”

The accused used to take nude pictures of the Hindu girls in such a manner that their faces would not be visible. He used to upload these nude pictures on websites banned in India and those operated from the US and Canada. Accused Mohammad Rehan used to blackmail and threaten to defame Hindu girls after uploading their nude pictures on such illegal websites.

The Hindu organisations have demanded stringent action against the accused. Meanwhile, police are interrogating the accused and will be sending his confiscated mobile phone for forensic lab testing.