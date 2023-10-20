Friday, October 20, 2023
HomeNews ReportsSurat: Mohd Rehan poses as a Hindu to trap Hindu girls on the pretext...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Surat: Mohd Rehan poses as a Hindu to trap Hindu girls on the pretext of offering modelling work, blackmails them using nude pictures; arrested

Reportedly, accused Mohammad Rehan, a Surat resident, used to send messages like "Want work?" to modelling aspirant women over WhatsApp offering them Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh for modelling opportunities in exchange for their nude videos and pictures.

Krunalsinh Rajput
Mohd Rehan arrested in Surat for blackmailing Hindu girls using their nude pictures (Image via OpIndia Gujarati)
53

In the Surat district of Gujarat, a Muslim man named Mohammad Rehan was arrested on Wednesday (18th October) for pretending to be a Hindu and blackmailing Hindu girls to send their nude pictures by promising to get them modelling assignments. After the matter came to light, Adajan Police registered a case against the accused and arrested him.

Reportedly, accused Mohammad Rehan, a Surat resident, used to send messages like “Want work?” to modelling aspirant women over WhatsApp offering them Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh for modelling opportunities in exchange for their nude videos and pictures. Accused Mohammad Rehan had created multiple social media profiles posing as a Hindu to trap Hindu girls especially those belonging to financially needy families. The accused used to upload nude pictures of his victims on illegal websites and earn money.

One of the women contacted by the accused grew suspicious of Mohammad Rehan’s activities and soon learned the truth. The woman informed her family about this and was rescued.

Speaking to OpIndia, Rander Division coordinator of Bajrangdal, Ravi Gupta said “This entire conspiracy was brought to our attention four weeks ago. One of the victims, frustrated by accused Mohammad Rehan’s blackmailing, informed her family, who subsequently approached us for help. After learning about the incident, our team laid a trap. We called accused Mohammad Rehan, and caught him red-handed.”

Ravi Gupta went on to describe how that perpetrator was captured. According to the Bajrang Dal member, during the questioning by the Hindu activists, they searched accused Rehan’s phone and found eight different social media profiles, all with Hindu names. They also found Rehan’s chats with his victims, which included messages blackmailing them into sending their nude pictures. The Hindu activists eventually handed over the accused to the police.

“We nabbed the perpetrator as soon as he arrived at the scene. We began talking to him and questioning him. His phone had eight distinct social media profiles. All of these accounts were created in the name of Hindus, and many of them were used to send messages to Hindu girls. Apart from this, we questioned him about some nude photos of girls we found on his phone. But soon he got infuriated, and to avert any untoward situation, we called the police and handed the accused to them.”

The accused used to take nude pictures of the Hindu girls in such a manner that their faces would not be visible. He used to upload these nude pictures on websites banned in India and those operated from the US and Canada. Accused Mohammad Rehan used to blackmail and threaten to defame Hindu girls after uploading their nude pictures on such illegal websites.

The Hindu organisations have demanded stringent action against the accused. Meanwhile, police are interrogating the accused and will be sending his confiscated mobile phone for forensic lab testing.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Krunalsinh Rajput
Krunalsinh Rajput
Journalist, Poet, And Budding Writer, Who Always Looking Forward To The Spirit Of Nation First And The Glorious History Of The Country And a Bright Future.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Mahua Moitra’s lawyer abandons her case after Advocate Jai Anant objects to his appearance, matter adjourned to October 31

OpIndia Staff -

Canadian Foreign Minister Melaine Joly fumbles, dodges question about evidence sharing with India over Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing

OpIndia Staff -

Order to enter Gaza to wipe out Hamas will be issued soon, says Israeli defence minister, IDF says it will be “difficult, long and...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Navratri fasting is about religious belief, don’t need crash course on diet from random nutritionist’: How IPS Arun Bothra responded to ‘gyan’ on fasting

OpIndia Staff -

Sucheta Dalal denies knowing Mahua Moitra and two others after Hiranandani’s bombshell revelations, has been vocal against Adani for months

OpIndia Staff -

Mahua Moitra doesn’t deny taking gifts or sharing her Lok Sabha login credentials, claims Darshan Hiranandani is being threatened by PMO to blame her

OpIndia Staff -

Canada removes 41 diplomats and their family members from India after New Delhi’s deadline, FM Melanie Joly informs

ANI -

As clip of Pierre Poilievre eating an apple and decimating liberal interviewer goes viral, Indians recall this legendary clip of Navrottam Mishra during his...

OpIndia Staff -

Hiranandani turns approver, confirms that Mahua Moitra gave him parliamentary login credentials, took luxury gifts for asking questions targeting Adani

OpIndia Staff -

Israel-Hamas War: 12-year-old Israeli autistic Harry Potter fan found dead, JK Rowling had posted her plight on social media after Hamas abducted her

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
662,708FollowersFollow
32,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com