On Thursday (23rd November), the Hindu women who participated in the Khatu Sham Yatra in the Nabha region of Punjab’s Patiala district were mistreated by a group of children from the Muslim community. The children threw toilet cleaner on the women after which the latter is said to have developed some serious allergy.

According to the reports, the Hindu community in Nabha had organized a Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Khatu Sham Janmotsav. Hundreds of Hindus participated in the rally and celebrated the occasion together in Nabha.

However, some of the women participating in the rally were mistreated by Muslim children as the rally reached the Sadar Bazar area. The children from lshop belonging to an individual from the Muslim community collected the toilet cleaner from the nearby toilet and threw at the women, causing them rashes and allergies.

The Nabha Police took cognizance of the incident and filed a complaint in the matter. The Nabha SHO confirmed the incident in a video posted by Patiala Police and said that the children belonged to the Muslim community.

“The rally was peacefully passing through the Sadar Bazar area. Some children belonging to the Muslim community threw toilet cleaner at the women from the rally. The children threw the cleaner from a shop that belonged to a Muslim individual. The children were supposedly his relatives. The women have developed severe allergies. No rumors should be spread. Probe underway in this case,” the SHO stated.

He also said that the Police must immediately be informed if something like this happens. “I request people to maintain peace and stop spreading any rumors in this case,” he added.