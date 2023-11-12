For more than a week, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has been doing door-to-door campaigning for his nine candidates contesting the Telangana Assembly polls 2023. During the campaigning process, the AIMIM leader has been interacting with Hyderabadi voters about their grievances and how his candidates could redress them, as visible on his social media timeline.

The Owaisi brothers have been notorious for their communal remarks and stroking tensions by giving provocating speeches and vowing to teach other communities a ‘lesson’. During Owaisi’s poll outreach, a Muslim woman, while interacting with Asaduddin Owaisi, openly expressed her desire to ‘murder’ BJP MLA from Goshamahal, T Raja Singh. During the exchange, Barrister Owaisi neither appeared to stop her from giving violent death threats nor condemned her for the same.

In a video of the interaction, published by a media outlet, SA News, the woman can be heard lionising Asaduddin Owaisi when he comes to her doorstep seeking support. Referring to him as “Sher maa ka bacha”, she wishes him well asserting that the entire world is behind Owaisi and he will achieve great success.

Subsequently, while referring to BJP leader T Raja Singh, the Woman dubs the Hindu leader ‘Kaminey’ and asks senior Owaisi to give her a ticket to contest against him saying, “I will murder him.” Asaduddin Owaisi, despite being a barrister and an MP, does not condemn her violent threat, as can be seen from the video. He is then seen sneaking out after saying do cast your vote for our candidate, without asserting that there can’t be a place of hatred and bloodlust in democracy and law-abiding societies.

The video has gone viral on the internet with many netizens lambasting Asaduddin Owaisi for creating such a communal atmosphere among his electorate. Many netizens also highlighted that his act of standing with radical elements and terror accused has emboldened such people to dehumanise and issue an open threat to their dissenters.

Sharing the video of the incident, one X user wrote, “Listen to this woman abusing Hindu leaders & threatens (sic) to murder Tiger Raja Singh! All this in Asaduddin Owaisi ji’s presence with the public around cheering. People like Owaisi ji should just drop their veil now and advocate for their personal law, as their supporters are already under that delusion.”

Popular X handle, ‘Gems of KCR’ wrote, “A woman in Old City telling Owaisi that she will muπder Raja Singh.!! Owaisi who can provide legal aid to ISIS accused from Hyderabad, this is the confidence that they get.!!”

Meanwhile, earlier in August 2022, OpIndia reported that over 90 Islamists who raised murderous ‘Sar tan se juda’ beheading chants against T Raja Singh were released by Hyderabad Police on the directions of AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi.