Sunday, November 12, 2023
HomeNews Reports‘Give me a chance, I will murder Tiger Raja Singh’: Woman vows to murder...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Give me a chance, I will murder Tiger Raja Singh’: Woman vows to murder BJP leader in the presence of AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi

OpIndia Staff
A muslim woman expresses open desire to murder BJP MLA Raja Singh in presence of AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi with no condemnation from Barrister
A muslim woman expresses open desire to murder BJP MLA Raja Singh in presence of AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi with no condemnation from the Barrister (Image Source - The Times of India)
20

For more than a week, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has been doing door-to-door campaigning for his nine candidates contesting the Telangana Assembly polls 2023. During the campaigning process, the AIMIM leader has been interacting with Hyderabadi voters about their grievances and how his candidates could redress them, as visible on his social media timeline. 

The Owaisi brothers have been notorious for their communal remarks and stroking tensions by giving provocating speeches and vowing to teach other communities a ‘lesson’. During Owaisi’s poll outreach, a Muslim woman, while interacting with Asaduddin Owaisi, openly expressed her desire to ‘murder’ BJP MLA from Goshamahal, T Raja Singh. During the exchange, Barrister Owaisi neither appeared to stop her from giving violent death threats nor condemned her for the same. 

In a video of the interaction, published by a media outlet, SA News, the woman can be heard lionising Asaduddin Owaisi when he comes to her doorstep seeking support. Referring to him as “Sher maa ka bacha”, she wishes him well asserting that the entire world is behind Owaisi and he will achieve great success.

Subsequently, while referring to BJP leader T Raja Singh, the Woman dubs the Hindu leader ‘Kaminey’ and asks senior Owaisi to give her a ticket to contest against him saying, “I will murder him.” Asaduddin Owaisi, despite being a barrister and an MP, does not condemn her violent threat, as can be seen from the video. He is then seen sneaking out after saying do cast your vote for our candidate, without asserting that there can’t be a place of hatred and bloodlust in democracy and law-abiding societies.  

The video has gone viral on the internet with many netizens lambasting Asaduddin Owaisi for creating such a communal atmosphere among his electorate. Many netizens also highlighted that his act of standing with radical elements and terror accused has emboldened such people to dehumanise and issue an open threat to their dissenters. 

Sharing the video of the incident, one X user wrote, “Listen to this woman abusing Hindu leaders & threatens (sic) to murder Tiger Raja Singh! All this in Asaduddin Owaisi ji’s presence with the public around cheering. People like Owaisi ji should just drop their veil now and advocate for their personal law, as their supporters are already under that delusion.” 

Popular X handle, ‘Gems of KCR’ wrote, “A woman in Old City telling Owaisi that she will muπder Raja Singh.!! Owaisi who can provide legal aid to ISIS accused from Hyderabad, this is the confidence that they get.!!” 

Meanwhile, earlier in August 2022, OpIndia reported that over 90 Islamists who raised murderous ‘Sar tan se juda’ beheading chants against T Raja Singh were released by Hyderabad Police on the directions of AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
36,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com