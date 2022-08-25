Thursday, August 25, 2022
T Raja Singh case: Over 90 Islamists who chanted ‘Sar tan se juda’ chants released on Owaisi’s instructions, reports say

On Wednesday, too, the murderous 'Sar tan se juda' chants were raised demanding beheading of T Raja Singh by a mob of Islamists which also had two AIMIM leaders.

OpIndia Staff
AIMIM
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi
107

Over 90 Islamists who raised murderous ‘Sar tan se juda’ beheading chants over T Raja Singh’s comments on Munawar Faruqui’s ‘comedy show’ where he had once mocked Hindu gods and goddesses, have now been released by Hyderabad Police. A report by Times Now states that the police has released over 90 Islamists who ‘protested’ overnight for two nights calling for beheading have now been released.

A report by Times Now Navbharat says that the Islamists have been released on directions of AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi.

Men, women and even children were involved in stone pelting as well as chanting the murderous chants calling for T Raja Singh’s beheading. The report says that AIMIM leader met the DCP South Zone and got these ‘protestors’ released.

As of today, section 144 has been imposed in Hyderabad. While on one hand, these 90 Islamists have been released, some reports suggest police has started crackdown on rioters and amid heavy chanting of Nara-e-Takbeer, Allahu Akbar, police deployment has been strengthened. Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand finally visited the old city where the violence broke out after Islamists took to protest. Reports suggest the top cop was not involved in tackling law and order situation in the city that escalated over past few days and got on ground only late on Wednesday when things seem to have gone out of hand.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a large mob of over 50 people along with AIMIM leaders called for beheading of T Raja Singh near City College. They were taken into preventive custody and shops were shut. The afternoon prayers at the masjid were also done under strict police bandobast.

