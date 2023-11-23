In the Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh, a Hindu grocery shopowner was allegedly killed by his Muslim girlfriend’s family members after she called him over to her home on Monday, November 20. The Hindu youth named Dilip Jaiswal alias Mintu was strangulated to death by his Muslim lover Nazia’s family on Monday night and then informed the deceased victim’s family about the same.

The matter pertains to Gopalapur village in Jethwara police station precinct. The 28-year-old victim and his father Parasnath Jaiswal ran a grocery business here in Ramganj Bazaar. Mintu was in love with Nazia Bano, a resident of the village Parvatpur Pure Nagia. Nazia called Mintu to her home on Monday night. Following this, Nazia’s family members strangled Dilip alias Mintu to death, and his body was found hanging from a ceiling fan. Subsequently, Nazia’s brother Asif called Mintu’s family and asked them to take Mintu away from there or they would kill him, however, when Mintu’s family arrived at Nazia’s house, the 28-year-old youth’s body was found hanging.

Tension swept through the area following Dilip’s murder. Because the incident involved a Hindu-Muslim angle, policemen from three police stations, Baghrai, Maheshganj, and Jethwara, were deployed to the scene to avert any unsettling incidents.

On the complaint of the deceased victim’s brother Pradeep, Jethwara police have filed a case against Asif, Shaukat Ali, Moin, Nazia Bano, Naeem, Mohammad Saeed, Saeed’s wife, Shaukat’s wife, and two unidentified persons for Dilip’s murder.

Meanwhile, police have detained and are questioning six persons, including Nazia Bano. On Tuesday, November 21, SP Satpal Antil and ASP West Rohit Mishra arrived at the crime scene for inspection. SP Antil stated that further action would be taken based on technical and forensic investigation.

According to reports, the viscera was preserved after the deceased victim’s post-mortem due to the fear of toxic substances being found in his food. Dilip alias Mintu was the youngest among three brothers and one sister.

As soon as his body returned home following the post-mortem. His other brother, Pradeep Jaiswal, sister-in-law Aarti, and father, Parasnath, all embraced his lifeless body and began sobbing hysterically. According to the villagers, both families were aware of Dilip’s relationship with his girlfriend Nazia.

According to the deceased’s elder brother Pradeep, Dilip closed his shop on Monday night and returned home at about 7:30 p.m. Pradeep went on to say that someone called him on his phone just after Dilip had dinner. He left the house while on the phone and did not return.

Pradeep claims that at about 11.45 p.m., Asif, a Ramganj market resident, called him on his mobile. Asif told Pradeep that his brother Dilip had been caught in a room with a girl and that he needed to come fast or else people would kill Dilip.

Scared Pradeep Jaiswal arrived at the location and saw Dilip’s body hanging from the fan with the use of a dupatta in Asif’s house. Subsequently, he informed the police. In his complaint, Pradeep has alleged that Asif’s cousin Nazia Bano had called his brother to her house and murdered him.