Following the IT raids and discovery of unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 300 crores and counting from Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu, the Congress party has officially distanced itself from the businesses of the party leader.

Taking to X, Congress party’s General Secretary in charge of Communications, Jairam Ramesh claimed that the Indian National Congress has nothing to do with the businesses run by its Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand. The senior Congress functionary added that only the accused in the case, Sahu could explain the source for huge piles of cash reportedly seized from his properties and demanded an explanation from Sahu.

The post conveying the message both in Hindi and English stated, “The Indian National Congress is in no way connected with the businesses of Dheeraj Sahu, MP. Only he can explain, and should explain, how huge amounts of cash have been reportedly unearthed by the income-tax authorities from his properties.”

सांसद धीरज साहू के बिज़नेस से भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस का कोई लेना-देना नहीं है। सिर्फ़ वही बता सकते हैं, और उन्हें यह स्पष्ट करना भी चाहिए, कि कैसे आयकर अधिकारियों द्वारा कथित तौर पर उनके ठिकानों से इतनी बड़ी मात्रा में कैश बरामद किया जा रहा है।



As per reports, the raids concluded today after four days. The total amount of seizure is expected to rise as additional cash is yet to be counted, and authorities have received intelligence indicating other locations where cash may be concealed. Additionally, tax officials have retrieved a bag containing gold jewellery, which has been seized.

Earlier in the day, Tax inspections continued on 9th December at the Odisha and Jharkhand properties linked to Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand Dheeraj Sahu after over Rs 200 crore and up to Rs 300 crore in undeclared funds were found in the investigation which commenced on 6th December. Three more bags were confiscated by Income Tax teams from the politician’s Ranchi premises recently.

Bhagat Beherea, the Regional Manager of the State Bank of India in Bolangir further informed that the bank has received 176 bags containing money in total. The bank had received 156 bags earlier and 20 more bags with cash arrived yesterday and the bank is yet to conclude the counting of currency notes. Fifty workers and twenty-five counting machines have been deployed to count the currency notes. He said that more people would be added to the task.

The IT sleuths have raided locations linked with the MP’s Boudh Distillery and its affiliated offices, Baldev Sahu Infra (a company linked to Boudh Distillery), and a rice mill owned by the same distillery across Odisha and Jharkhand.

“Countrymen should look at these piles of currency notes and then hear the addresses of its (Congress) leaders on honesty. Every penny looted from people will have to be returned. This is Modi’s guarantee,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on social media while reacting to the development.