Friday, December 8, 2023
HomeNews ReportsEvery single rupee looted from public will have to be returned: PM Modi says...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Every single rupee looted from public will have to be returned: PM Modi says as I-T raids on Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu unearth ₹300 crores

Posting an image of Hindi daily Dainik Jagaran’s first page with the report and images of the piles of cash recovered from Congress MP, PM Modi urged people to look at the images and then listen to the speeches of opposition leaders.

OpIndia Staff
16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 8th December 2023, said that every penny looted from the public will be recovered. He was referring to the reports of Income Tax raids on Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu, in which cash worth over Rs 300 crores has been seized.

Posting an image of Hindi daily Dainik Jagaran’s first page with the report and images of the piles of cash, PM Modi urged people to look at the images and then listen to the speeches of opposition leaders. Tweeting in Hindi, he wrote, “The countrymen should look at the pile of these notes and then listen to the honest ‘speeches’ of their leaders…”

He then added promised that all the money looted from the public will be recovered by his government. ‘Whatever has been looted from the public, every penny will have to be returned, this is Modi’s guarantee,’ he added.

PM Modi also added several emojis in the tweet, which has been his recent practice after the assembly election results.

It is notable that on Thursday (December 7), the Income Tax Department conducted raids at Boudh Distilleries Private Limited (BDPL) in Odisha and Jharkhand. This firm is reportedly connected to Jharkhand Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu. The raid is still going on as the officials recovered huge cash which is taking time for counting. According to reports, cash worth over Rs 300 crores has been seized in this raid.

Simultaneous raids at the MP’s premises in Ranchi, Lohardaga and Odisha have led to the recovery of so much cash that trucks were needed to carry it to the bank.

The IT sleuths raided the house of Dheeraj Sahu, Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand, who is said to be linked to several liquor companies. Almirahs full of cash were reportedly seized at the premises linked to the MP in Lohardaga and Ranchi. Raids were also carried out simultaneously at Sambalpur, Bolangir, Titilagarh, Boudh, Sundargarh, Rourkela and Bhubaneswar.

Detaled reports on the I-T raids on the Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu and liquor companies linked with him can be read here and here.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Ethics Committee panel tables report on Mahua Moitra, recommends her expulsion in the ‘cash for query’ scandal, calls for intense inquiry: Details

ANI -
The Ethics Committee report probing 'Unethical Conduct' of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra in the "cash for query" case that was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday recommended that Moitra "may be expelled" from the Lok Sabha
News Reports

Tamil Nadu Church groups which led Kudankulam protests, receive foreign funds even after FRCA cancellation, MP writes to MHA: Read full details

Siddhi Somani -
In the year 2015, the then MoS for Ministry of Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju suspended the FCRA registration of the Church groups- Tuticorin Diocesan, Association and 2 other NGOs based on the adverse reports received from the intelligence agencies. The government then froze the bank accounts of the said NGOs and stated that the organizations were using foreign funds for anti-national activities.

I-T raids on Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu and massive liquor empire spread across Odisha and Jharkhand, 300 crores in cash seized so far, counting...

Cash for Query: Ethics Committee report on Mahua Moitra tabled in Lok Sabha, the TMC MP says “Maa Durga aa gayi hai, ab dekhenge”

24 hours, 10 deaths: Demise of infants at govt-run Murshidabad hospital in Mamata’s West Bengal exposes the State’s poor medical infrastructure

‘Shashi Tharoor should be in jail’: Mahua Moitra’s ex Jai Anant drops another explosive post. Here is what his deleted post claimed about ‘molestation’

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Ethics Committee panel tables report on Mahua Moitra, recommends her expulsion in the ‘cash for query’ scandal, calls for intense inquiry: Details

ANI -

Tamil Nadu Church groups which led Kudankulam protests, receive foreign funds even after FRCA cancellation, MP writes to MHA: Read full details

Siddhi Somani -

I-T raids on Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu and massive liquor empire spread across Odisha and Jharkhand, 300 crores in cash seized so far, counting...

OpIndia Staff -

MP: BJP functionary attacked with swords; seven supporters of Congress MLA Arif Masood arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Mazar with 2 graves under a neem tree: The place in Prayagraj where father and daughter were converted to Islam, women and children were...

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Cash for Query: Ethics Committee report on Mahua Moitra tabled in Lok Sabha, the TMC MP says “Maa Durga aa gayi hai, ab dekhenge”

ANI -

Rahuri Love Jihad Ground Report: NCPCR summons Maharashtra Home Department for taking no action in the case, demands CBI inquiry to deliver justice to...

Siddhi Somani -

24 hours, 10 deaths: Demise of infants at govt-run Murshidabad hospital in Mamata’s West Bengal exposes the State’s poor medical infrastructure

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar: Land businessman Satyendra Singh shot dead in Patna during morning walk

OpIndia Staff -

‘Shashi Tharoor should be in jail’: Mahua Moitra’s ex Jai Anant drops another explosive post. Here is what his deleted post claimed about ‘molestation’

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
37,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com