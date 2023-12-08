Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 8th December 2023, said that every penny looted from the public will be recovered. He was referring to the reports of Income Tax raids on Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu, in which cash worth over Rs 300 crores has been seized.

Posting an image of Hindi daily Dainik Jagaran’s first page with the report and images of the piles of cash, PM Modi urged people to look at the images and then listen to the speeches of opposition leaders. Tweeting in Hindi, he wrote, “The countrymen should look at the pile of these notes and then listen to the honest ‘speeches’ of their leaders…”

देशवासी इन नोटों के ढेर को देखें और फिर इनके नेताओं के ईमानदारी के 'भाषणों' को सुनें… 😂😂😂



जनता से जो लूटा है, उसकी पाई-पाई लौटानी पड़ेगी, यह मोदी की गारंटी है।



He then added promised that all the money looted from the public will be recovered by his government. ‘Whatever has been looted from the public, every penny will have to be returned, this is Modi’s guarantee,’ he added.

PM Modi also added several emojis in the tweet, which has been his recent practice after the assembly election results.

It is notable that on Thursday (December 7), the Income Tax Department conducted raids at Boudh Distilleries Private Limited (BDPL) in Odisha and Jharkhand. This firm is reportedly connected to Jharkhand Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu. The raid is still going on as the officials recovered huge cash which is taking time for counting. According to reports, cash worth over Rs 300 crores has been seized in this raid.

Simultaneous raids at the MP’s premises in Ranchi, Lohardaga and Odisha have led to the recovery of so much cash that trucks were needed to carry it to the bank.

The IT sleuths raided the house of Dheeraj Sahu, Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand, who is said to be linked to several liquor companies. Almirahs full of cash were reportedly seized at the premises linked to the MP in Lohardaga and Ranchi. Raids were also carried out simultaneously at Sambalpur, Bolangir, Titilagarh, Boudh, Sundargarh, Rourkela and Bhubaneswar.

