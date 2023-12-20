Tax inspections continued on 9th December at the Odisha and Jharkhand properties linked to Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand Dheeraj Sahu after over Rs 200 crore and up to Rs 300 crore in undeclared funds were found in the investigation which commenced on 6th December. Three more bags were confiscated by Income Tax teams from the politician’s Ranchi premises recently.

Furthermore, over nineteen bags containing cash were taken from the home of a certain Bunty Sahu who was assigned to oversee the management of liquor facilities in the Odisha regions where raids were underway. According to sources, the amount of cash taken from his home was anticipated to exceed Rs 20 crore as the money was being transferred to banks in Sudpara which is located in Balangir’s Odisha.

Bhagat Beherea, the Regional Manager of the State Bank of India in Bolangir further informed that the bank has received 176 bags containing money in total. The bank had received 156 bags earlier and 20 more bags with cash arrived yesterday and a total of Rs 46 crore in cash has been counted on the second day of the probe. Fifty workers and twenty-five counting machines have been deployed to count the currency notes. He said that more people will be added to the task.

“We have received 176 packets of money bags and we finished only 40 packets of counting. Now the rest of the packets are being counted. We have counted 40 crores of money so far. Some money was also counted over at Titlagarh. The adequate security system has been arranged in bank areas,” Beherea said.

Meanwhile, inspections by the Income Tax department against the Odisha-based Boudh Distillery Private Limited and organisations connected to it have turned up undeclared funds worth about Rs 225 crore. The entire amount acquired so far is Rs 225 crore after Rs 25 crore was counted through the 8th of December afternoon. The Income Tax department has implemented twelve counting devices and the process is proceeding slowly because the machines have a limited capacity.

The distillery group’s facilities in the Bolangir region of Odisha yielded cash stored in almirahs totalling Rs 200 crore, according to officials. The remaining cash was discovered in several locations including Sambalpur and Sundargarh in Odisha, Bokaro and Ranchi in Jharkhand and Kolkata. The Income Tax team also raided the Ranisati Rice Mill, the firm’s factory and office in Boudh, the homes of certain company leaders and the corporate headquarters of Boudh Distillery Private Limited in Palasapalli, Bhubaneswar.

Multiple ripped Rs. 500 banknotes were discovered discarded close to the BDPL establishment in Titirikata under the Harabhanga block, based on a report from the Boudh district. The large amounts of shredded cash that were visible close to the company’s perimeter wall startled the locals. This could reportedly be the biggest cash recovery made by the Income Tax department in Odisha to date, per the former IT commissioner Sarat Chandra Dash.

“Countrymen should look at these piles of currency notes and then hear the addresses of its (Congress) leaders on honesty. Every penny looted from people will have to be returned. This is Modi’s guarantee,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on social media while reacting to the development.