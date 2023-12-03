On Sunday (3rd December), the Congress ecosystem suffered a prolonged meltdown after election trends showed the BJP taking a massive lead in the States of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Even though the counting of votes is still underway, it became clear that the Congress is losing in its bastions in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. It also became clear that the grand old party failed to make inroads in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh.

As such, Congress party supporters took to social media to vent out their anger. One ‘AD’ squarely blamed Congress leader Digivijay Singh for the party’s debacle in Madhya Pradesh.

I refuse to blame Kamalnath for MP. It is all due to Rakshas Diggy. Unless that man goes out of cong, there is no hope for cong in MP.

Give Pilot everything in RJ. Make him main man. Stitch new voting base. Baghel looks to be pathetic Diggy chela. Remove him. — AD (@India_MH12) December 3, 2023

“I refuse to blame Kamalnath for MP. It is all due to Rakshas (demon) Diggy. Unless that man goes out of cong, there is no hope for cong in MP. Give Pilot everything in RJ. Make him main man. Stitch new voting base. Baghel looks to be pathetic Diggy chela (stooge). Remove him,” he tweeted.

Popular Congress loyalist ‘Joy’ was quick to pass on the blame to Kamalnath in the hopes of shielding party scion Rahul Gandhi from criticism. “Kamalnath is single-handedly responsible for the disastrous debacle of Congress in MP. Which means Congress Leadership will learn their lessons and give him key responsibilities for 2024 Election,” he wrote sarcastically.

Kamalnath is single-handedly responsible for the disastrous debacle of Congress in MP. Which means Congress Leadership will learn their lessons and give him key responsibilities for 2024 Election — Joy (@Joydas) December 3, 2023

One Sumit Kashyap chose to ignore the welfare schemes of the BJP-led-Madhya Pradesh government and suggested that the saffron party’s victory was due to the incompetence of Kamal Nath.

“It’s not Ladli Behna. Media may make it that way. It is just Kamalnath. Nothing else. Not saying it today, hv been saying since very long time. This guy lost us a govt which we had formed,just with his arrogance and then he ensured people don’t vote for us even when ppl wanted,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

It’s not Ladli Behna. Media may make it that way.



It is just Kamalnath. Nothing else.



Not saying it today, hv been saying since very long time. This guy lost us a govt which we had formed,just with his arrogance and then he ensured people don’t vote for us even when ppl wanted. — Sumit Kashyap (@sumitkashyapjha) December 3, 2023

Other Congress apologists shamed the voters in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh for choosing BJP instead of the Congress. While displaying her vile regionalism, one Rinzu tweeted, “There is no redemption for the cow belt! They’re high on the opium of caste and religion.”

There is no redemption for the cow belt! They're high on the opium of caste and religion. — Rinzu #CeasefireNOW (@RinzuSusan) December 3, 2023

Another Congress supporter tweeted, “Hindi heartland is a curse for India.”

Hindi heartland is a CURSE for India — Indomitable Indian (@IndomitableInd) December 3, 2023

“Cow belt always drags India down. Illiterate, communal bigots don’t want development,” wrote another Congress cheerleader.

Cow belt always drags India down. Illeterate, communal bigots don't want development. 👎👎#ElectionResults — Pramod Kumar Srivastava (@P_K_Srivastava) December 3, 2023

At the time of writing, BJP is leading by 112 seats in Rajasthan, 53 seats in Chhattisgarh and 161 seats in Madhya Pradesh. Congress is leading by 65 seats in the State of Telangana.