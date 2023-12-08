Friday, December 8, 2023
Culture and HistoryNews Reports
Updated:

High priest to lead the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is a descendant of priest who presided over the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

More than 40 scholars from Kashi and 121 from all branches of the Vedas throughout India are scheduled to be guided by him during the solemn idol consecration ceremonies from January 16 to January 22.

OpIndia Staff
12

86-year-old Vedic scholar Laxmikant Mathuranath Dixit is expected to preside over the consecration ritual of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on 22 January, marking a landmark confluence of heritage and modern relevance. He is a Varanasi native and reportedly descended from the distinguished Kashi scholar Gaga Bhatt of the 17th century who headed the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj around 350 years ago in 1674, which was a momentous occasion in Indian history that represented the creation of Hindavi Swarajya, an autonomous Maratha state.

More than 40 scholars from Kashi and 121 from all branches of the Vedas throughout India are scheduled to be guided by him during the solemn idol consecration ceremonies from January 16 to January 22. The learned man responded, “It is because of the blessings bestowed on me by the legendary saints and seers of Kashi that I have been assigned the responsibility of supervising the consecration of Ram Lalla. I will perform my duties with the blessings of Lord Ram,” in an interview.

The scholar’s son, Sunil Laxmikant Dixit stated that his father’s areas of expertise included yajna, consecration, Srauta which is a Sanskrit word rooted in Sruti or that which is heard and Smarta which is based on Smriti, a particular collection of Hindu literature among other rites and rituals. “My father’s study of the Vedas and rituals was under the supervision of his uncle Ganesh Dixit Javji Bhatt. He completed his studies in Shukla Yajurveda at Sangved Vidyalaya and took up teaching in the same institution.

Mathuranath Dixit proclaimed, “Our roots are in Jeur village near Solapur in Maharashtra. Our ancestors moved to Kashi and dedicated their lives to the study of Hindu traditions and rituals.”

Laxmikant Mathuranath Dixit and other priests are conducting a series of religious ceremonies as part of the meticulous preparation of the consecration procedures which are scheduled to begin on 16 January. These customs which culminate on 22 January when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to carry out the rites commemorating the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol include Sarva Prayashchit homam, Dashvid Snan, Jalyatra, Tirth and Kalash Pujan as well as Kalash Yatra.

Three idols of Ram Lalla are being made in Ayodhya, and the religious committee of the temple trust is tasked with picking the finest among them. The idols of Lord Ram are believed to be almost finished and are 90% concluded. The idols depict the diety’s child form. One idol is made with stone from Rajasthan and two are made from stones brought from Karnataka, the finishing touches will require around a week. Earlier, a stone was brought from Nepal, and later stones were also brought from Odisha and Maharashtra to carve the idol, but those were found not suitable. The sanctum sanctorum and the temple’s ground floor are already in a highly developed state of preparedness.

Among the several ceremonies leading up to the consecration, one of the main ones on 21 January is the immersion of the idol of Ram Lalla in water from sacred rivers and well-known Hindu pilgrimage destinations which is collected in 114 urns. On 22 January in the afternoon, there will be Devpranpratishtha (consecration) rites. The idol will be brought from 8 a.m. to noon to the sanctum sanctorum. Pran-Pratishtha of Ram Lalla will be observed on 16 January and the principal rituals will be performed on 22 January by Lakshmikant Dixit.

After visiting the Vice President of Vishva Hindu Parishad Champat Rai in September, the Kanchi Kamakoti Shankaracharya despatched a team of scholars, including Laxmikant Mathuranath Dixit and Acharya Ganesh Shastri Dravid to Ayodhya to determine the dates of consecration.

Notable individuals who have been invited to the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple include actors Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia who played Lord Ram and Goddess Sita in the hit TV series ‘Ramayana,’ industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and Ratan Tata, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan among other actors.

Over 7,000 guests comprising 3,000 VIPs have received invites from the Ram Mandir Trust. There will also be an invitation sent to the families of the karsevaks who lost their lives in the temple movement. Further invitees consist of 4,000 seers, writers, journalists, scientists, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) president Mohan Bhagwat, yoga guru Ramdev and esteemed figures from all around the nation.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

