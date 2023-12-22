The Ukraine’s parliament adopted a new law legalising medical marijuana to help treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and oncological diseases acquired as a result of war, The Hill reported, quoting the official website of Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada.

It reported on Thursday that the law was adopted with 248 votes in favour, 16 votes against, 33 abstentions and 40 members not voting. The new law will come into effect after six months.

Access to medical marijuana as treatment for war-related conditions has garnered momentum recently, as the country approaches nearly two years since Russia launched its invasion of the country.

The law would regulate “the circulation of hemp plants (Cannabis) for medical, industrial purposes, scientific and scientific-technical activities to create conditions for expanding patient access to the necessary treatment of oncological diseases and post-traumatic stress disorders, received as a result of the war,” according to the final version of the bill.

The parliament’s chair, Ruslan Stefanchuk, said, “The list of conditions and ways of using cannabis medicines will be determined by the Ministry of Health.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has pushed for greater access to medical marijuana as a treatment for war-related conditions. In June 2023, he addressed his country’s parliament, calling for the drug’s legalisation.

“We must finally fairly legalise cannabis-based medicines for all those who need them, with appropriate scientific research and controlled Ukrainian production,” Zelensky said, according to a translation from the local press, The Hill reported.

“All the world’s best practices, all the most effective policies, all the solutions, no matter how difficult or unusual they may seem to us, must be applied to Ukraine so that Ukrainians, all out citizens, do not have to endure the pain, stress and trauma of war,” Zelensky added.

Meanwhile speaking at the Christmas Breakfast on December 21 Zelenskyy made an impassioned plea to the people to pray for Ukriane’s Victory in the ongoing conflict against Russia.

“I attended the Christmas Prayer Breakfast. I am grateful to everyone whose prayers include the main request: victory. For the triumph of the human spirit over aggression. For the victory of our unity over any self-serving interests that may want to divide us. And for Ukraine’s victory–the victory over the Russian evil that has come to our land and must be expelled” the Ukraine President said.

