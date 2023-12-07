The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to remove Urdu-Persian words from registry documents and replace them with generic Hindi words. For this, the Registration Act 1908 will be amended. Apart from this, now the sub-registrar will not have to take the Urdu examination. So far, even after being elected from the Public Service Commission, the sub-registrar had to pass this examination for a permanent job. This was due to the excessive use of Urdu and Persian words in official documents.

The Yogi Adityanath government is going to change the Registration Act made in the year 1908 for the registries to be done in Uttar Pradesh. This law was brought in by the British. Under this Act, Urdu and Persian were promoted in government documents. For this reason, most registries have a lot of words in Urdu and Persian.

These words are so complex that the common Hindi-speaking people do not understand them. Due to the wide use of Urdu and Persian in government documents, the registry officers also have to learn these languages. For this, officers recruited from the sub-registrar level have to pass an Urdu examination after being selected by the Public Service Commission.

To appear for this test, the candidates have to attend a special training course where they learn things like writing, typing speaking, grammar and translation in Urdu. This period of learning the language is two years and during this time the selected candidates remain on probation. Without passing this exam, the job of the candidates is not made permanent.

However, now the state government has decided that there is no justification for continuing with the use of Urdu and Persian in govt documents, which require the officials to attend special training and then appear for an exam to make their appointments permanent. The Yogi Adityanath government has decided that this exam will now be replaced with general computer knowledge.

Along with this, significant changes are being made in the Stamp and Registration Act, 1908 to replace Urdu and Persian words with simple Hindi words that everyone can understand. The state govt will submit the proposal in the cabinet soon.

This will also make it easier for the candidates and at the same time, the public will be able to understand the language of government papers. At present, Urdu and Persian words are extensively used in documents such as property registries in tehsils, court cases, and complaints written in police stations.