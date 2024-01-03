Sunday, January 14, 2024
HomeNews ReportsHair pulled, stripped naked, beaten with sticks: 3 sadhus attacked by a mob in...
CrimeNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Hair pulled, stripped naked, beaten with sticks: 3 sadhus attacked by a mob in West Bengal’s Purulia in a chilling reminder of Palghar sadhu lynching case

The incident comes as a reminder of the blood-curdling lynching of sadhus in Palghar in 2020 when a similar attack was launched on two sadhus by a mob in police presence leading to their death

OpIndia Staff
Sadhus attacked in West Bengal
Sadhus attacked in West Bengal's Purulia (Image Source: India Today)
122

Three sadhus from Uttar Pradesh were assaulted while on their way to the Gangasagar Mela in West Bengal’s Purulia district on Thursday (11th January) evening. A video of a mob attacking the sadhus has gone viral on social media. An unruly mob can be seen pulling the seers by their hair, stripping them naked, hitting them with sticks while more mobsers try to surround them.

Another video shows the sadhus joining their hands as a man aggressively interacts with them. A huge crowd can be seen cornering the sadhus while a small police presence tries to keep the mob away. All this unfolded on the suspicion that the sadhus were kidnappers.

The incident comes as a reminder of the blood-curdling lynching of sadhus in Palghar in 2020 when a similar attack was launched on two sadhus by a mob in police presence leading to their death. They two were brutally beaten and killed over the suspicion that they were child abductors.

A case in this regard was registered at the Kasipur Police Station and raids are being conducted to arrest the attackers. 12 accused have been arrested so far. The sadhus were rescued and provided transport means to the Gangasagar Mela.

Meanwhile, the TMC government in Bengal is receiving massive backlash with critics holding accountable CM Mamata Banerjee’s of Muslim appeasement politics for the anti-Hindu sentiments. The BJP has hit out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

BJP leader Amit Malviya wrote on his X handle, “Absolutely shocking incident reported from Purulia in West Bengal. In a Palghar-kind lynching, sadhus travelling to Gangasagar for Makar Sankranti were stripped and beaten by criminals, affiliated with the ruling TMC. In Mamata Banerjee’s regime, a terrorist like Shahjahan Sheikh gets state protection and sadhus are being lynched. It is a crime to be a Hindu in West Bengal.”

BJP West Bengal posted from its X handle, “Shame on Mamata Banerjee’s deafening silence! Are these Hindu Sadhus not worthy of your acknowledgement? The atrocity demands accountability.”

West Bengal state BJP president Dr Sukanta Majumdar wrote on X, “Shocking incident from Purulia; Sadhus en route to Gangasagar were stripped and beaten by criminals linked to TMC, echoing the Palghar tragedy. Under Mamata Banerjee’s rule, a terrorist like Shahjahan gets state protection while sadhus face violence. Being Hindu is a crime in WB.”

According to reports, a man and his two sons – all of them sadhus – were travelling to Gangasagar for the Makar Sankranti festival. They had hired a vehicle for their journey. When they inquired about the route, some locals became suspicious, leading to an agitated crowd accusing them of kidnapping. Subsequently, the sadhus were assaulted.

More details in this case revealed that three teenage girls who the sadhus had asked for directions from screamed and fled, triggering suspicion among the locals who then caught hold of and attacked the sadhus.

A video from the scene also shows the mob vandalizing a police vehicle. As the situation escalated, local police intervened, rescued the sadhus, and transported them to the Kasipur Police Station.

Abhijit Banerjee, Purulia Police Superintendent said that a case was registered and investigation was underway. He also said that raids were being conducted to apprehend those involved in the assault. As per latest updates, 12 accused were arrested by West Bengal police in this case.

Notably, on 16th April 2020,  two Hindu sadhus were brutally lynched to death by a frenzied mob of more than 100 people in the satellite town of Palghar, close to 100 kilometres from the country’s financial nerve centre and the capital of Maharashtra, Mumbai.

Two seers of Juna Akhara, Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), and Sushilgiri Maharaj (35) were lynched along with their 30-year-old driver by a mob. The incident took place at Gadchinchale village in Palghar district, Maharashtra. They were on their way to Surat, Gujarat. The police were present at the scene, but they allegedly did not try to stop the mob or do anything to save the sadhus.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Branding Business houses as anti-national, fostering caste divisions and creating North-South divide’: Milind Deora lambasts Congress in letter explaining reasons for quitting party

OpIndia Staff -
In a scathing criticism of the current leadership of the Congress party, Milind Deora pointed out that the party is creating a division on caste and an artificial North-South divide. 
News Reports

As PM Modi feeds dwarf Punganur cows on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, read about the indigenous breed that was on the verge of...

Paurush Gupta -
The milk of the Punganur cow has a rich medical benefit and higher fat content which may range from 5 to as high as 8 percent while that of other breeds it ranges between 3 to 3.5%. The average milk yield of the breed is 546 Kg per lactation. It is highly draught resistance breed.

No marriage cancelled due to PM Modi’s visit, only time of some changed: Guruvayur Devaswom in Kerala responds to fake claims of ‘48 weddings...

Gangster Chota Rajan’s daughter conducts flawed ‘caste survey’ at US university, pledges to donate money to organisation tied to George Soros

Maldives asks India to withdraw troops by 15th March at high-level core group meeting of the two countries in Male

‘Hamas can have peace in five minutes. Bring back our hostages’ – Jerusalem Deputy MayorFleur Hassan-Nahoum in conversation with OpIndia Editor-in-Chief

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Branding Business houses as anti-national, fostering caste divisions and creating North-South divide’: Milind Deora lambasts Congress in letter explaining reasons for quitting party

OpIndia Staff -

As PM Modi feeds dwarf Punganur cows on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, read about the indigenous breed that was on the verge of...

Paurush Gupta -

This is just a trailer, film is yet to come in: Eknath Shinde after Milind Deora left Congress to join his party

ANI -

Bihar: Mohammad Tayyub, Nazir Khan arrested for slitting throat of 15-year-old girl before hanging her body on a tree

OpIndia Staff -

Boycott Maldives: Superstar Nagarjuna cancels trip to the archipelagic nation, to visit Lakshadweep instead

OpIndia Staff -

No marriage cancelled due to PM Modi’s visit, only time of some changed: Guruvayur Devaswom in Kerala responds to fake claims of ‘48 weddings...

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: Principal of Kalaburgi’s Maulana Azad government school accused of forcing students to clean toilets and do gardening at his house

OpIndia Staff -

Gangster Chota Rajan’s daughter conducts flawed ‘caste survey’ at US university, pledges to donate money to organisation tied to George Soros

OpIndia Staff -

‘If Modi says that Congress is a very good party, they will oppose it’: Milind Deora after joining Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena

OpIndia Staff -

Months after Diwali, Delhi air continues to be in ‘severe’ condition, a look back at how the Hindu festival was blamed for it

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com