On the auspicious occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, PM Modi announced ‘Pradhan Mantri Suryoday Yojana’ to harness solar energy and equip over 1 crore houses with solar rooftop systems.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, PM Modi tweeted, “All the devotees of the world always get energy from the light of Suryavanshi Lord Shri Ram. Today, on the auspicious occasion of consecration in Ayodhya, my resolution got further strengthened that the people of India should have their own solar rooftop system on the roof of their houses.”

सूर्यवंशी भगवान श्री राम के आलोक से विश्व के सभी भक्तगण सदैव ऊर्जा प्राप्त करते हैं।



आज अयोध्या में प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा के शुभ अवसर पर मेरा ये संकल्प और प्रशस्त हुआ कि भारतवासियों के घर की छत पर उनका अपना सोलर रूफ टॉप सिस्टम हो।



अयोध्या से लौटने के बाद मैंने पहला निर्णय लिया है कि…

“The first decision I have taken after returning from Ayodhya is that our government will launch “Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana” with the target of installing rooftop solar on 1 crore houses. This will not only reduce the electricity bill of the poor and middle class but will also make India self-reliant in the energy sector,” PM Modi tweeted.

22 January 2024 was etched in the annals of Bharatvarsh’s glorious history after Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratishtha concluded in the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. PM Modi performed the consecration ceremony, reinstalling Ram Lalla to his rightful abode after 496 long agonising years.

Celebrations swept across the country as millions of devotees took to the streets and visited temples, small and big, to mark the completion of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla and pay their tributes to God on his homecoming to Ayodhya.

Ram Lalla Virajman at the holy site is an expression of the unprecedented grit, dauntless determination, and extraordinary courage of the millions who ensured the fight for the Janmabhoomi is not lost in the vicissitudes of the time, and who instilled a sense of obligation to Dharma among their progenies to persist with the struggle until their goal of liberating the birth-site of Lord Ram was achieved.

PM Modi acknowledged the sacrifices made by millions of Hindus, saying, “After centuries of unprecedented patience, countless sacrifices, renunciations and penances, our Prabhu Ram has come…”