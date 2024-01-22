Monday, January 22, 2024
HomeNews ReportsPM Modi launches 'Pradhan Matri Suryoday Yojana' after Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event, to...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

PM Modi launches ‘Pradhan Matri Suryoday Yojana’ after Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event, to equip 1 crore houses with solar rooftop system

"The first decision I have taken after returning from Ayodhya is that our government will launch “Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana” with the target of installing rooftop solar on 1 crore houses. This will not only reduce the electricity bill of the poor and middle class but will also make India self-reliant in the energy sector.

Jinit Jain
PM MOdi Pradhan Mantri Suryoday Yojana
PM Modi launches 'Pradhan Mantri Suryoday Yojana' (Image Source: X)
6

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, PM Modi announced ‘Pradhan Mantri Suryoday Yojana’ to harness solar energy and equip over 1 crore houses with solar rooftop systems.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, PM Modi tweeted, “All the devotees of the world always get energy from the light of Suryavanshi Lord Shri Ram. Today, on the auspicious occasion of consecration in Ayodhya, my resolution got further strengthened that the people of India should have their own solar rooftop system on the roof of their houses.”

“The first decision I have taken after returning from Ayodhya is that our government will launch “Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana” with the target of installing rooftop solar on 1 crore houses. This will not only reduce the electricity bill of the poor and middle class but will also make India self-reliant in the energy sector,” PM Modi tweeted.

22 January 2024 was etched in the annals of Bharatvarsh’s glorious history after Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratishtha concluded in the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. PM Modi performed the consecration ceremony, reinstalling Ram Lalla to his rightful abode after 496 long agonising years. 

Celebrations swept across the country as millions of devotees took to the streets and visited temples, small and big, to mark the completion of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla and pay their tributes to God on his homecoming to Ayodhya.

Ram Lalla Virajman at the holy site is an expression of the unprecedented grit, dauntless determination, and extraordinary courage of the millions who ensured the fight for the Janmabhoomi is not lost in the vicissitudes of the time, and who instilled a sense of obligation to Dharma among their progenies to persist with the struggle until their goal of liberating the birth-site of Lord Ram was achieved.

PM Modi acknowledged the sacrifices made by millions of Hindus, saying, “After centuries of unprecedented patience, countless sacrifices, renunciations and penances, our Prabhu Ram has come…” 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Jinit Jain
Jinit Jain
Writer. Learner. Cricket Enthusiast.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Pakistan joins left-liberals of India to whine against Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan unsolicitedly issued a statement whining against the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.
Opinions

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: The epoch-making triumph of a wounded civilisation

Jinit Jain -
The Ram Lalla Virajman at the holy site is an expression of the unprecedented grit, dauntless determination, and extraordinary courage of the millions who ensured the fight for the Janmabhoomi is not lost in the vicissitudes of the time.

“Mandir wahin bana hai jahan ka Sankalp liya tha”: UP CM Yogi Adityanath says all roads lead to Ram Janmabhoomi

‘Ram aag nahi, oorja hai, Ram vivaad nahi, samadhan hai’: PM Modi slams Ram Mandir detractors after Pran Pratishtha ceremony

‘Fall of secular nation’: Left-liberals whine after PM Modi performs Pran Prathistha of Ram Mandir

Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla done, over a billion Hindus bow before Arun Yogiraj’s divine creation to seek blessings

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com