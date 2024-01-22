The Pran Pratishtha of Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has been done at the hands of PM Narendra Modi. The grand idol of Shri Ram’s Baal Swarup (childhood form) is now the revered God of over a billion Hindus across the world.

#WATCH | Ram Lalla idol at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya #RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/YbdbHDcXqX — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Speaking to the media, sculptor Arun Yogiraj stated that he feels like the luckiest person on earth right now. He added that the blessings of his ancestors, family members, and Lord Ram Lalla have always been with him. Yogiraj’s idol of a five-year-old Ram Lalla was chosen to be the main Achal Murti of the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple.

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Ram Lalla idol sculptor, Arun Yogiraj says "I feel I am the luckiest person on the earth now. The blessing of my ancestors, family members and Lord Ram Lalla has always been with me. Sometimes I feel like I am in a dream world…" pic.twitter.com/Eyzljgb7zN — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

The ideas behind the Achal Murti, Utsav Murti and the old idols of child Ram Lalla that was being worshipped till today in a makeshift shrine are explained here. The old idols will also be worshipped at the current sanctum sanctorum along with the new Murti.

All the articles related to Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha can be read here.