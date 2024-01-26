A shocking case of alleged love jihad has come to the fore in Noida wherein a Dalit girl working in a company in Sector-63 was allegedly raped and was being blackmailed to convert to Islam by the accused identified as Zubair. The accused has been arrested after the victim lodged a complaint at Sector-63 police station. The victim is a resident of Shani Bazaar Chowk in Ghaziabad.

According to the FIR copy obtained by OpIndia, the 20-year-old victim claimed that the accused Zubair, who resided in the same area, had been following her and pressuring her to talk to him for over five years. On January 11, she was on her way to her office when accused Zubair approached her and offered to drop the girl at her office.

However, instead of leaving the victim off at her workplace, the accused drove her to a hotel near the Bahlolpur police station. Following this, the accused sexually assaulted the victim and filmed the act. The victim stated that when her brother went to get the obscene video deleted Zubair and his brother assaulted him.

In a video statement, the victim alleged that the accused was pressuring her to accept Islam.

The accused was threatening the victim to make her objectionable video viral on social media if she refused to convert to Islam. The reports say that after getting frustrated over persistent harassment, the victim lodged a complaint against the accused. After registering an FIR based on the victim’s complaint, police arrested the accused Zubair. Accused Zubair has been booked under sections 376 (Punishment for sexual assault) and 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC.

The station’s in-charge stated that the victim, a Ghaziabad resident, works at a company in Sector 63. She met accused Zubair, a Chhijarasi resident some time back. The girl alleged that on January 11, Zubair took her to a hotel and raped her. Meanwhile, he recorded a video of his crime on his phone. Since then, the accused have been pressurising her to convert to Islam, Hindustan reported.