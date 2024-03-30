On Saturday (30th March), AAP Minister Atishi Marlena held a press conference after another AAP Minister Kailash Gehlot was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi Liquor Policy scam case. Claiming victimhood, she alleged that the ED could call her next for questioning or arrest her, pre-empting ED’s possible actions in the case to cast aspersions.

However, reports suggest that legal troubles could be mounting for the AAP leader as she was the party’s In-charge for the Goa elections 2022. As per ED, ‘proceeds of crime’ worth Rs 45 crores generated from the Liquor policy scam were used during the state polls.

Atishi's letter to the EC accessed:



– 'Atishi was Goa in charge during Goa polls'



– ED: Liquorgate money allegedly used in Goa poll campaigning.



– ED: AAP major beneficiary of the Delhi Liquor Scam.



– ED: Over Rs 45 crore cash used in Goa election campaign.@priyanktripathi… pic.twitter.com/oo3XjTeXIY — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 30, 2024

According to the Times Now report, Atishi Marlena was the party’s in-charge when the Liquorgate money was used in Goa poll campaigning, as claimed by ED. On 13th February 2022, Atishi Marlena addressed a letter to the Election Commission where she addressed herself as the party’s In-charge for the Goa polls, as per the letter accessed by Times Now. The elections ended on 14th February 2022 in the state which means that the onus is also on Atishi Marlena. If Arvind Kejriwal can be arrested for allegedly misusing and taking bribe amounts from the South Indian liquor lobby then certainly trouble is mounting for Atishi Marlena, the Times Now journalist Priyank Tripathi added.

The report pointed out that ED revealed before the court that AAP was the major beneficiary of the Delhi Liquor Scam and the ‘proceeds of crime’ generated from the Liquor scam worth over Rs 45 crore in cash were used in the Goa election campaign.

Notably, earlier this week, AAP Goa State President Amit Palekar and three others were also questioned by the ED at its office in Panaji for allegedly receiving ‘proceeds of crime’ for campaigning in the 2022 state polls. According to the Times Now journalist Tripathi, AAP had circulated the message that he was questioned by the ED because he was the state head of the party.

Tripathi further added that ND Gupta, AAP MP, and Kejriwal’s Personal secretary, has submitted a statement before the court that the National Convenor (Arvind Kejriwal) and state head of the party which was Atishi Marlena were aware of the financial transaction, Rs 45 crore, the alleged proceeds of crime which were used during the Aam Aadmi Party’s election campaign in Goa.

Earlier, Additional Solicitor General Raju said that Aam Aadmi Party is not a party but a “company” adding that every person responsible for the conduct of the company should be held guilty.

“Apart from personal liability, Kejriwal is also liable to be punished for vicarious liability. He is also responsible for the affairs of the AAP. He is responsible for the conduct of the party. He is the national convenor and responsible for the party at the national level. He is the brain behind the party and controls its major activities,” ASG said.

Under the legal doctrine of vicarious liability, Atishi Marlena who was reportedly the AAP’s Goa In-charge in 2022 could soon be facing troubles in this matter.