Saturday, March 30, 2024
HomeNews ReportsTrouble mounts for AAP, days after CM Kejriwal's arrest, ED summons another top minister...
News Reports
Updated:

Trouble mounts for AAP, days after CM Kejriwal’s arrest, ED summons another top minister Kailash Gehlot in Liquor Policy scam

Kailash Gehlot has been asked to appear before the ED today (Saturday, March 30) at 11 am.

OpIndia Staff
AAP minister Kailash Gehlot
Kailash Gehlot is the AAP MLA from Delhi's Najafgarh and is currently the minister for home, transport, and law in the Delhi government (Source: NIE)
6

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) another top minister Kailash Gehlot to appear before it in connection to the money laundering case related to the Liquor Policy scam. Gehlot has been asked to appear before the ED today (Saturday, March 30) at 11 am.

Kailash Gehlot is the AAP MLA from Delhi’s Najafgarh and is currently the minister for home, transport, and law in the Delhi government.

Kailash Gahlot has reportedly been asked to appear for questioning in the matter and to have his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), according to ED sources.

The summons comes just days after Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in the case.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged money laundering in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam also called the Liquor Policy scam case.

The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi on Thursday extended the custodial remand of the Delhi Chief Minister by four more days till April 1.

IT Department seizes jewellery worth over Rs. 2 crores and Rs. 37 lakh in cash from AAP Minister Kailash Gehlot

Interestingly, this is not the first time that the AAP minister Kailash Gehlot has come under the scanner of law agencies. Earlier too, the I-T department seized unaccounted jewellery worth Rs. 28 lakhs from a locker in the name of Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot and his wife. The total seizure amounts to Rs. 2 crore of jewellery and cash of Rs. 37 lakhs. The raid was conducted on 25 October 2018.

Earlier that month, the Income Tax Department on Wednesday had conducted raids on multiple premises associated with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot in connection with an alleged tax evasion case. The IT officials had conducted searches in at least 16 locations in Delhi and Gurgaon. Reportedly, the places linked to the AAP leader were raided by a team of 30 Income tax officials. I-T officials had earlier claimed that they found documents showing the Delhi Cabinet Minister evaded Rs 120 crore in taxes.

The documents recovered from the minister’s premises showed office boys, peons and other employees were extended loans and held equity worth Rs. 70 crore in several “shell” companies.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com