The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) another top minister Kailash Gehlot to appear before it in connection to the money laundering case related to the Liquor Policy scam. Gehlot has been asked to appear before the ED today (Saturday, March 30) at 11 am.

Kailash Gehlot is the AAP MLA from Delhi’s Najafgarh and is currently the minister for home, transport, and law in the Delhi government.

Delhi Minister Kailash Gehlot has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in the Delhi liquor policy case. He has been called to the ED office at 11 am today. pic.twitter.com/9nVbMsNzrE — IANS (@ians_india) March 30, 2024

Kailash Gahlot has reportedly been asked to appear for questioning in the matter and to have his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), according to ED sources.

The summons comes just days after Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in the case.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged money laundering in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam also called the Liquor Policy scam case.

The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi on Thursday extended the custodial remand of the Delhi Chief Minister by four more days till April 1.

IT Department seizes jewellery worth over Rs. 2 crores and Rs. 37 lakh in cash from AAP Minister Kailash Gehlot

Interestingly, this is not the first time that the AAP minister Kailash Gehlot has come under the scanner of law agencies. Earlier too, the I-T department seized unaccounted jewellery worth Rs. 28 lakhs from a locker in the name of Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot and his wife. The total seizure amounts to Rs. 2 crore of jewellery and cash of Rs. 37 lakhs. The raid was conducted on 25 October 2018.

Earlier that month, the Income Tax Department on Wednesday had conducted raids on multiple premises associated with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot in connection with an alleged tax evasion case. The IT officials had conducted searches in at least 16 locations in Delhi and Gurgaon. Reportedly, the places linked to the AAP leader were raided by a team of 30 Income tax officials. I-T officials had earlier claimed that they found documents showing the Delhi Cabinet Minister evaded Rs 120 crore in taxes.

The documents recovered from the minister’s premises showed office boys, peons and other employees were extended loans and held equity worth Rs. 70 crore in several “shell” companies.