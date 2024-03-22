On Friday (22nd March), the Enforcement Directorate told the Rouse Avenue Court that Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal is the “kingpin of the liquor scam”. ED also said that “key conspirator” Kejriwal was directly involved in framing the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy. ED made shocking revelations before the court while seeking a 10-day remand of Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi CM has been presented before the court after his arrest by ED last night.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju told the court, “Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the main conspirator. He conspired with some other leaders and was directly involved in the implementation of the liquor policy.”

#BREAKING: Kejriwal is kingpin of #Liquorgate, says ED.



Here's what ED told the court:



-'Arvind Kejriwal is the key conspirator in implementing the policy.'

-'Liquorgate money was used in Goa polls.'

-'He is involved in a corruption conspiracy.'

-'He demanded kickbacks from the…

ASG Raju further informed the court that CM Kejriwal was involved in the handling of proceeds of crime as well in the Goa election campaign. Moreover, Kejriwal was continuously in touch with the then deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

He added that the accused Vijay Nair was residing in a house near Kejriwal’s residence. Nair was staying in the house given to AAP leader and minister Kailash Gahlot. Nair acted as the middleman between the “South Group” and the Aam Aadmi Party. Manish Sisodia called Vijay Nair to Kejriwal’s house and handed him documents pertaining to liquor policy.

Kejriwal handed Delhi liquor business to South Group in exchange for kickbacks

In another shocking allegation, ASG SV Raju told the court that Kejriwal had sought kickbacks from the South Group in exchange for favours. He added that the South Group got control over the liquor business in Delhi in exchange for the kickbacks sent to Kejriwal.

“I will now explain his role in using the proceeds of crime. Proceeds of crime are not only the Rs 100 crore bribe received but also the profits made by the bribe payers. It was over Rs 600 crore,” ASG VS Raju said in the court today.

Drawing attention to former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s role in the scam, ASG Raju told the court that he also played a key role in the case. ED further stated that the allegations have been corroborated by Call Detail Records (CDR).

Money used to fund Goa elections

The ASG further told the court that Rs 45 crore were transferred to Goa via Hawala. The money was sent through four routes adding that ED has examined the money trail backwards. He added that the statements of the accused and witnesses have been corroborated with the call detail records (CDR).

“Arvind Kejriwal asked Sarath Reddy to trust Vijay Nair. The money was transferred twice, first 10 crores and then 15 crores through Bachi Babu. Kejriwal wanted funding for Punjab and Goa elections,” Raju added.

AAP not a party but a “company”: ASG tells court

ASG Raju said that Aam Aadmi Party is not a party but a “company” adding that every person responsible for the conduct of the company should be held guilty.

“Apart from personal liability, Kejriwal is also liable to be punished for vicarious liability. He is also responsible for the affairs of the AAP. He is responsible for the conduct of the party. He is the national convenor and responsible for the party at national level. He is the brain behind the party and controls its major activities,” ASG said.

Kejriwal deliberately disobeyed summons, did not cooperate in the investigation

Highlighting Kejriwal’s perpetual defiance of ED summons and reluctance to cooperate in ED’s probe into the liquor scam, ASG said, “He has wilfully disobeyed the summons. The conduct of disobeying the summons. At the times of search, he did not give correct facts. He was non-cooperative in the investigation. We want to interrogate him and gather information.”

As reported earlier, Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on Thursday after an Enforcement Directorate team arrived at his residence to question him and carry out searches in connection with the liquor policy scam. He was subsequently taken to the agency’s headquarters.

Kejriwal has on Friday withdrawn his Supreme Court plea against his arrest ED. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Kejriwal’s counsel, told the Supreme Court that he will argue the case before the Magistrate over his remand when the ED brings him before the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi.

Kejriwal’s arrest came after the Delhi High Court on Thursday refused interim protection from coercive action to Kejriwal and said at this stage the court is not inclined to grant interim relief. Notably, Kejriwal had over the past few months received numerous summons from the probe agency for questioning, however, Kejriwal skipped all of them. On Sunday, ED issued its ninth summon to CM Kejriwal in connection with two different cases – a liquor policy case and a case linked to the Delhi Jal Board.