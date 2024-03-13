Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Babita Ji of ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame rumoured to be engaged with Tappu aka Raj Anadkat, sources close to the actor reject claims

In an exclusive report, News18 reported that a source revealed, “The engagement took place just a few days back. The two apparently exchanged rings in Vadodara (Gujarat). Munmun and Raj’s families have accepted their relationship and they were also present at the ceremony.”

Babita ji and Tappu famed actors of TMKOC are engaged, as per reports
Babita ji and Tappu famed actors of TMKOC are engaged, as per reports (Image Source - India(dot)com and Jagran Hindi)
9

Munmum Dutta (36) and Raj Anadkat (27), who play Babita ji and Tappu in the popular TV show ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ (TMKOC), are engaged. As per the News18 Showsha report, Munmun and Raj sealed their commitment in a private ceremony earlier this month. The report added that the couple exchanged rings in Vadodara (Gujarat) in a low-key ceremony.

The source added, “They have been dating ever since Raj joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It was very evident. Everyone on the sets knew about it. In fact, some people were certain that Munmun and Raj would get married eventually. Therefore, it is not shocking that they are engaged now.”

The report added that despite repeated attempts to take their comments, Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat have not reverted yet.

However, sources close to Munmun Dutta have rejected the rumours of engagement.

The actors from Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had strongly refuted the reports that they were dating, Dutta added that she was ashamed to call herself ‘India’s daughter’

The Times of India first reported in September 2021 that Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat were allegedly dating. According to the TOI report, every member of the ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ team was aware of their relationship. However, Munmun strongly denied the report on her social media platform.

In September 2021, Dutta released statements on Instagram refuting the rumours about their real-life relationship. In her statement, Dutta called journalists out for publishing reports about personal life without consent. She also called out public hate-filled messages. She added that she was ashamed to call herself ‘India’s daughter’.

Dutta shared two posts. In the first post, she ridiculed the media. She refuted the claims of the affair and claimed that the reports were imaginary and made up. She asked the media who should be held responsible for the damage they have done.

In his statement, Anadkat urged everyone who has been writing about him to think of the repercussions that could happen in his life before publishing a report based on rumours that too without his consent. He said, “To everyone, who has been constantly writing about me, THINK of the repercussions that can happen in my life because of your ‘COOKED UP’ (false) stories, and that too about my life without my consent. All the creative people out there please channelise your creativity somewhere else it will be helpful to you. May God bless them with good sense.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been among the longest-running hit TV Shows in which Dutta continues to play her famed role of Babita Ji. While Raj who used to play the role of Tapu, the son of Jethalal, left the show in December 2022. 

