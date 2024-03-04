Monday, March 4, 2024
News Reports
Updated:

Chhattisgarh: 12 booked for insulting Hindu Gods and Brahmins in a public event; Christian organisers appealed to break EVMs during elections

OpIndia Staff
Chhattisgarh: FIR against 12 for insulting Hindu Gods and Goddesses, Christian organizers appeal to break EVMs
Image source- Ankur Singh (X)
6

On Monday (4th March), Jashpur police filed a hate crime report against 12 people for using soiled and insulting language against the Hindu and Brahmin communities on a public forum in the state of Chhattisgarh. The Police are said to have taken action after the video went viral over the social media platforms. 

The clip that was released on the internet is related to a ‘public awareness program’ that was organised on 27th February 2024 under the joint supervision of Bharat Mukti Morcha, Rashtriya Christian Morcha, and Rastriya Ekta Parishad Kunkuri Police Station boundaries in Kunkuri, Jashpur.

In the viral video, the speakers can be seen using derogatory language towards the Hindu community and Brahmins, as well as instigating people against Hinduism. It is additionally alleged that an appeal was made at the conference to break EVMs during the Lok Sabha elections. The speaker at the event could also be seen making derogatory remarks about Hindu deities and Pandit Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwardham. Videos of provocative speeches by the speakers are being circulated on the internet.

Karnail Singh, the district president of Vishva Hindu Parishad Jashpur took cognizance of the video and filed a formal complaint with the police. “The speakers insulted Hindu Gods and Goddesses, for which they must be punished. The entire Hindu and Brahmin community has also been insulted. The communities are enraged and are demanding strict punishment,” the complainant said.

The VHP leader further stated that a speaker also questioned the results of three state assembly elections held in 2023. He said that 10 lakh voters were registered in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, but 10.5 lakh actually voted. As a result, the EVM is being called into question. He accused him of vote-stealing.

The speakers are also said to have railed against Brahmins. The Utkal Brahmin community has expressed displeasure about this.

Jaspur SP Shashi Mohan Singh stated that police received a report regarding significant violations such as hate-mongering and encouragement of religious sentiments against other communities. Based on the complaint, police filed a FIR against the 12 suspects.

The FIR in the case has been registered under sections 153 (A), 153 (B), 295 (A), 505 (2), 109 and 294 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

The persons booked in the FIR have been identified as Sunil Khalkho, resident of Godhi police station Bagbahar, Shyam Sundar Maravi, resident Kunkuri, Meera Tirkey, resident Kansabel, Blasius Tigga, resident Ambikapur, Sanjay Saxena, resident Kapu Raigarh, Remish Tirkey, resident Kansabel, Dinesh Bhagat, resident Coconut Dand Police Station Kansabel, Harsh Kujur, resident Pirai police station garden, Roopnarayan Ekka, resident of Jashpur and others.

Further investigations are underway.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

