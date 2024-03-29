Friday, March 29, 2024
“I finally found peace”, says wife of deceased contractor Manna Singh killed by Mukhtar Ansari in 2009, family garlands photo after 14 years

Manna Sigh's wife stated, "I got peace. My husband's soul has also found peace. I had faith in God and today justice has been delivered."

The deceased mafia Mukhtar Ansari was responsible for the murder of Manna Singh also known as Ajay Prakash Singh, a contractor from the Mau district of Uttar Pradesh, and his gunner Rajesh Rai. The two were shot dead in broad daylight in 2009. Afterwards, Manna Singh’s son Vikas Singh and his family members were engaged in a relentless battle against the dreaded don.

Now, after Mukhtar Ansari died due to cardiac arrest on 28th March, Vikas Singh paid floral tribute to his father and garlanded his picture as well as shed happy tears. Manna Sigh’s wife stated, “I got peace. My husband’s soul has also found peace. I had faith in God and today justice has been delivered.” They informed that they received the news at around 9.30 in the evening.

She added, “When my husband was killed, my children were young. I continued to worry until they returned home from school.” She mentioned that Mukhtar Ansari murdered her spouse because he was not afraid of him.

On 29th August 2009, gunmen riding bikes shot and killed Manna Singh and his companion Rajesh Rai in the Ghazipur area. His brother Harendra Singh had filed a case against Mukhtar Ansari, Hanuman Pandey, Kallu Singh and Umesh Singh. Ansari was the Mau MLA at the time. An eyewitness to the crime, Ram Singh Maurya was killed in Mau city on 19th March 2010 during the hearing along with constable Satish who was serving as his guard.

However, seven years ago, eight people including Mukhtar Ansari were acquitted, while three accused individuals were convicted and given life sentences and penalties were also imposed on them. Manna Singh’s family is at present relieved that Mukhtar Ansari has left this world and that his criminal empire has been destroyed.

Last year, OpIndia conducted on-the-ground reporting and talked to the victims in the region which was under Mukhtar Ansari’s influence. There we met Ashok Singh, cousin of Manna Singh who told us how the gangster killed the gunner who was with his brother and the witnesses as well. Furthermore, Ashok Singh provided us with information about a person named Shabbir who was a driver.

Ashok Singh disclosed that Shabbir who Manna Singh hired was also hurt along with the gunner at the time of his brother’s murder. However, when it came time for Shabbir to give a statement in court, he turned hostile and sided with Mukhtar Ansari.

Mukhtar Ansari, a gangster turned politician, passed away on 28th March following a decline in his health while incarcerated. After complaining of abdominal pain, he was transferred to the Banda Medical College Hospital. According to the hospital, he had a heart attack and passed away while receiving treatment.

