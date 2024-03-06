On Wednesday, the Madras High Court pulled up Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for his disparaging remarks against Sanatana Dharma but dismissed petitions seeking quo warranto writs against him, Sekar Babu, and A Raja, who hold public office.

The quo warranto petitions questioned the validity of the official roles held by three DMK leaders. Submitted by two Hindu Munnani functionaries and another individual, these petitions contested the legitimacy of these leaders who reportedly took part in an “anti-Sanatana Dharma meeting” and allegedly gave speeches against religious customs.

T Manohar, who claims to be a Hindu Munnani office-bearer and two others, initiated the quo warranto petitions.

On Monday, the Supreme Court admonished Stalin for his comments and for attempting to consolidate numerous FIRs filed against him nationwide for relief. The court remarked that he should have been aware of the consequences as a minister.

The controversy started when DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin stated that Sanatana Dharma was against equality and social justice, advocating for its eradication. He likened it to diseases like coronavirus, malaria, and dengue, stressing the need for elimination rather than mere criticism.

In response to the widely debated ‘Sanatana row,’ Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, pledged to confront all legal challenges against him. He urged DMK supporters to refrain from engaging in activities such as filing lawsuits against religious leaders or burning effigies. Additionally, he raised questions to Union Minister Amit Shah, Prime Minister Modi, Edappadi K Palaniswami, and the Ayodhya Seer for endorsing rewards on his life.

Stalin made these statements during the ‘Sanatana Eradication Conference,’ organized by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artists Association in Chennai on September 2, 2023.

A bench consisting of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta was handling a petition filed by Udhayanidhi Stalin to combine the first information reports (FIR) lodged in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka over the controversial remarks made by the DMK leader.