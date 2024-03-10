Porn star Sophia Leone passed away at the age of 26 in the United States, earlier this month, as confirmed by the deceased’s family. According to her stepfather, the 26-year-old was reportedly found unresponsive on 1st March when her family tried to connect with her over a phone call. She was later declared dead. According to reports, the cause of her death is under investigation but the authorities have ruled out a suicide angle and are investigating it as a “home-invasion homicide”.

The news of her death was confirmed by her stepfather Mike Romeroon on a crowdfunding platform, GoFundMe. On Saturday (9th March 2024), on behalf of the family, Romero issued an official statement confirming their daughter’s demise.

The family’s official statement read, “On behalf of her mother and family, it is with a heavy heart that I have to share the news of our beloved Sophia’s passing. The sudden loss of Sophia has left her family and friends devastated and in shock.”

The statement was shared on a GoFundMe page where Leone’s stepfather sought funds from the supporters of the deceased adult film star to cover her funeral expenses.

Romero added, “On top of the difficult process of grieving and seeking justice for Sophia, the family is also facing the financial burden that they were not prepared for.”

According to reports, on behalf of Veronica Lopez (Sophia’s mother), Romero has raised over $6,000 so far while seeking a total crowdfund of $12,000.

As per reports, an investigation is underway to find out the exact cause of her death. The cops, however, have ruled out the suicide angle and are investigating the case as ‘home invasion homicide’.

Fourth reported death in the porn industry in a short span

Sophia Leone’s demise is the fourth reported incident of death in the porn industry in the past three months.

Previously, Kagney Linn Karter was reported to have died by suicide at her home in the US. Emily Willis also passed away at the age of 25 allegedly due to a drug overdose. In January, Jesse Jane was found deceased in Oklahoma alongside her boyfriend.

Several netizens have expressed apprehension alleging that these recurrent deaths in the adult film industry could be linked and a result of their speaking out against the industry.

First Emily Willis and now Sophia Leone.



This is what happens when you speak up and expose the porn industry.



They kill you when you speak the truth. pic.twitter.com/p5XKigCZbu — Big Shak (@BigShakkk) March 9, 2024

An X user wrote, “First Emily Willis and now Sophia Leone. This is what happens when you speak up and expose the porn industry. They kill you when you speak the truth.”

“All these adult film stars are committing suicide, a few weeks ago Kagney Linn Karter committed suicide at the age of 36, Emily Willis overdosed a few weeks ago at the age of 25 and now Sophia Leone. — Backed Crypto (@BackedCrypto) March 10, 2024

Another user added, “All these adult film stars are committing suicide, a few weeks ago Kagney Linn Karter committed suicide at the age of 36, Emily Willis overdosed a few weeks ago at the age of 25, and now Sophia Leone.”