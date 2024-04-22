Monday, April 22, 2024
Asked to stop playing DJ before a mosque, pounded with lathis and stones: Javed, Mustak and others attack a Rajput wedding procession in Rajasthan’s Alwar

According to the complaint, Javed and Mustak asked them to stop the DJ when it reached near the mosque. But when they protested against this, hundreds of people including the women from the Muslim community attacked them with sticks and pelted stones at the wedding procession. 

Tensions erupted in Rajasthan’s Alwar after some miscreants from the Muslim community attacked a wedding procession of the Rajput community with lathis and stone pelting. Around 8 people who were part of the procession suffered injuries. They were taken to Naugaon Government Hospital and were discharged after receiving first aid. Currently, the Police have brought the situation under control. They have arrested at least five, including a woman. The accused have been identified as Nazakat, Musharraf, Anwar, Munasif and Zahida.

Police said that the incident took place on Sunday afternoon in Naugaonwa village of Alwar when a Barat (wedding procession) was passing through a Muslim-dominated area.

As per reports, on Sunday, the Aud Rajput community in the Neekach area was celebrating the marriage of Shyamlal’s daughter. This area falls under the Naugaon police station in Alwar. When the procession reached near a mosque, some miscreants from the Muslim community had a verbal argument with the Baratis as they asked them to stop the DJ. They later attacked the wedding procession with stones and lathis. Around 8 people including women who were part of the wedding procession were injured in the stone pelting and subsequently clashes. 

ASP Tejpal Singh said that more than 100 people were involved in the marriage procession. They were throwing money in the air, as part of celebrations in marriages.

Meanwhile, when a child went to pick up the cash, someone pushed him. After this, a verbal argument erupted between the local people and the attendees of the wedding procession. It later turned into a violent clash when some locals asked the DJ to stop.

The ASP added that some miscreants joined the clash with sticks and rods. At least eight people have been injured in this clash. After the incident, the police immediately reached the spot and controlled the situation. The police team also took the injured persons to the nearest hospital. All the injured persons were later discharged after first aid.

Following the incident, the victim’s family gave a written complaint to the police. The persons part of the wedding procession said that they were attacked in a planned manner.

According to the complaint, Javed and Mustak asked them to stop the DJ when it reached near the mosque. But when they protested against this, hundreds of people including the women from the Muslim community attacked them with sticks and pelted stones at the wedding procession. 

Police have filed a case against 12 individuals under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly), and 323 (causing hurt) for attacking the wedding procession. The police officer said that the accused were being interrogated and they were searching for other absconding accused.

