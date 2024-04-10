On 7th April (Sunday), tensions escalated in the Araria district of Bihar after a Hindu temple was vandalised just before “Chaitra Navratri,” in yet another incident of communal strife in the country. The two sides confronted each other which led to a heavy police deployment in the area to pacify the situation. Furthermore, a First Information Report is registered and an investigation is underway.

The matter pertained to the Phulkaha Police Station area. There is a government school in the Bhangahi village panchayat which is known as Bhaundhar Madhya Vidyalaya. There is a temple inside the institution’s premises where people regularly come to worship. However, on 9th April (Tuesday) locals complained that miscreants had damaged the holy place. Meanwhile, members of other community started assembling there and the matter began to intensify.

OpIndia spoke with a resident of the village who stated that the Hindu community prays at the temple dedicated to Goddess Bhagavati during Navratri. We were informed that the occurrence transpired when the school was not in session. The person mentioned that unidentified miscreants entered during this time and defiled the idols. A fire was started on the hearth and some food was cooked inside the temple grounds. Mutton was suspected to be consumed there. Furthermore, ‘XXX’ was also scrawled on the property which was later erased.

The villagers learned about the development on Tuesday and the individual hoped that the authorities would take strict action against the perpetrators. However, the local wished to remain anonymous.

The cops arrived at the location as soon as they received information about the instance. A concerted effort was made to spread out the gathering and restore order. The officials talked to the senior members of both parties and that dispute was brought under control. The Hindu side has submitted an official complaint to the police and demanded stringent measures against the culprits and that they be held accountable. Araria Police has opened an inquiry, lodged a formal complaint and commenced seeking the accused. Additionally, the Bihar Police has urged people to be wary of rumours. In the village. The cops are camping there.