Thursday, April 11, 2024
HomeNews Reports'That's low, poor marketing taste': Canadian brand Dbrand faces backlash after posting rude, derogatory...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

‘That’s low, poor marketing taste’: Canadian brand Dbrand faces backlash after posting rude, derogatory comment on an Indian customer’s name

On Monday (8th April), Bhuwan Chitransh complained on the social networking site X about the brand's MacBook skin getting discolored after only two months of purchase. "@dbrand⁩ bought this skin a couple of months back. Couldn't even remain the same color after just 2 months. What should I do?” Chitransh posted an image of the MacBook skin.

OpIndia Staff
Canadian brand faces backlash for racist comment on an Indian customer's surname
Image- Moneycontrol
10

Dbrand, a Canadian accessories brand, is attracting backlash after replying in a derogatory manner to an Indian customer’s objection about a MacBook accessory.

On Monday (8th April), Bhuwan Chitransh complained on the social networking site X about the brand’s MacBook skin getting discolored after only two months of purchase. “@dbrand⁩ bought this skin a couple of months back. Couldn’t even remain the same color after just 2 months. What should I do?” Chitransh posted an image of the MacBook skin.

Instead of addressing the customer’s complaint, Dbrand then made an unpleasant remark regarding his surname, “Chitransh”. “Your last name is basically s**t rash, be serious,” it captioned the message.

Dbrand’s statement drew criticism on X, with some pointing out the racial connotations. Despite the criticism, the accessories firm refused to apologize or eliminate the post. The post has received more than 9 million views on X.

“Wait really dbrand? In lieu of any attempt at customer support, you make fun of a customer’s foreign name?” one of the users wrote. The company meanwhile also refused to issue an apology after one of the users demanded the company to keep the same energy while saying sorry as it maintained while making fun of Chitransh. “No,” the company could blatantly be seen responding.

Screenshot from X

The X users meanwhile also criticized the company for adopting a poor marketing strategy against any customer. The company has not yet deleted the post and also has not yet issued any public apology for making derogatory comments about an Indian customer.

However, the company posted that they made fun of Chitransh’s name only after offering customer support and solving his concern. “Correction: we made fun of his name after the customer support,” it wrote.

The company which has 2.3 million followers on X further justified the comments by saying that it had personally apologized to the customer. It also said that it had been making fun of the customers and that it was unintentional.

“Well, that escalated quickly. Yes – we made fun of a guy’s name. It was a huge fumble. We apologized to him directly and offered him $10,000 as a gesture of goodwill. We’ve been poking fun at customers on social media for over a decade now. We’re not going to stop, but maybe next time you’ll be the one who gets $10,000,” the company tweeted on 10th April.

Dbrand claims to be the “global leader” in the creation, manufacture, and direct-to-consumer (D2C) online sale of customized and impact-resistant goods for flagship electronic devices.

Founded in November 2011, the company is based in Ontario, Canada. Adam Ijaz is the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Dbrand has established a reputation for its outspoken and snarky social media presence, openly participating in conversations with both competitors and its client base.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Someone with ‘Ram’ in his name asked people to keep quiet when Sanatan Dharma was insulted: Rohan Gupta who left Congress and joined BJP

OpIndia Staff -

UK: Over 50 children were sexually abused by paedophile catholic monks on holy Caldey Island for decades, no action taken against the accused

OpIndia Staff -

Wikipedia distorts history: Claims Pakistan’s first law minister JN Mandal returned to India for his son’s illness, does not mention his concerns about anti-Hindu...

Raju Das -

Patanjali Ayurved in deep trouble: What transpired, why is the Supreme Court acting so firmly and why are Netizens divided on the case?

Anurag -

‘Duniya Main Rahenge Toh Ghaziyon Ki Tarah’: Read what Ghazi means in Islamic texts. Is Asaduddin Owaisi asking Muslims to kill infidels?

OpIndia Staff -

“India to stop importing urea by end of 2025”: Here’s how the Modi govt boosted urea production & agricultural infrastructure to reduce dependency on...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Shirk, Kafir’: Islamists abuse former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan as he shares photos of Gudhi Padwa celebrations on social media

OpIndia Staff -

Eggs pelted on Hinduphobic ‘comedian’ Munawar Faruqui during Iftar party in Mumbai, case registered

OpIndia Staff -

‘Will shed blood for country, won’t allow CAA, NRC and UCC’: Mamata Banerjee’s message to Muslims on Eid

ANI -

How Modi hacks EVMs, part 7: Going from Congress’ 35% neem-coated Urea to 100%, eliminating pilferage, to soil health cards and more. How Farmers...

S. Sudhir Kumar -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com