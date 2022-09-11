Punjab Police DGP Gaurav Yadav made a big disclosure on 11th September 2022, about the accused involved in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. Yadav said that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had conducted a recce of Salman Khan as he was the next target of the gang. He informed that shooter Deepak Mundi was nabbed from the borders of Nepal and Bengal along with his two accomplices in a joint operation by Delhi Police’s Special Cell, Punjab Police, and central agencies. The other two accused are Kapil Pandit and Rajinder alias Joker.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said, “These accused were trying to flee to Dubai from Nepal. Their next target was Bollywood actor Salman Khan. At the behest of Lawrence Bishnoi, Deepak and another accused had conducted a recce of Salman Khan. So far, 23 accused have been arrested in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. In all, 33 people are named in the case. Two of the accused have been killed in the encounter.”

The police have brought the accused arrested in the case to Chandigarh. They were presented in the Mansa court. Bolero and Corolla vehicles were used in the murder. Deepak Mundi was part of the Bolero module, which was led by Haryana shooter Priyavrat Fauji. Ankit Sersa and Kashish were also with them. Kapil Pandit and Rajinder Joker provided weapons and helped the gangsters hide.

The four had fled to Gujarat after killing Sidhu Moosewala. Ankit Sersa and Mundi had fled from there. Sersa was arrested in Delhi. Mundi was still absconding. Bishnoi’s brother Anmol was detained in Kenya and his nephew Sachin Thapan was arrested in Azerbaijan. Preparations are underway to bring them to India.

Salman Khan’s recce

Sampat Nehra and the wanted criminal Goldy Brar, who lives in Canada, introduced Kapil Pandit to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who asked him to kill Salman Khan. During questioning, Pandit said that he had previously carried out reconnaissance with the goal to assassinate Moosewala on the order of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in retaliation for the assassination of young Akali leader Vicky Middukhera.

DGP Yadav said, “They had done an elaborate recce and they spent a lot of time in Mumbai and we will also verify this angle in the investigation. The disclosures on targeting Salman Khan were preliminary and yet to be corroborated. We can even send a team to Mumbai.”

Sidhu Moosewala murder

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa. Deepak Mundi had been absconding since then. Priyavrat Fauji, Ankit Sersa, and Kashish have been arrested by the Delhi Police, while two gangsters Jagroop Rupa and Manpreet Manna were killed in an encounter in Tarn Taran. The police have filed a charge sheet in this case. Now after Mundi’s arrest, the police will present a supplementary challan. In July 2022, Lawrence Bishnoi revealed that Salman Khan was his next target. Now the arrest of Deepak Mundi has reconfirmed the same thing.