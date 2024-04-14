Sunday, April 14, 2024
Updated:

Gunmen open fire outside Salman Khan’s house in the Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai, shooters yet to be identified

Reportedly, four rounds were fired by two strangers outside Salman Khan's apartment in Bandra.

OpIndia Staff
Salman Khan (Image: Bollywood Hungama)
On Sunday (14th April) unidentified gunmen opened fire outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s house. The incident reportedly took place around 5 AM outside actor Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments residence in the Bandra (West) area of Mumbai. Salman Khan had received threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang last year. A probe in this firing case has been initiated.

According to preliminary information, four rounds were fired by two strangers outside Salman Khan’s apartment in Bandra. In the wee hours, two men came on a bike and opened fire. Various teams of Bandra police and crime branch are currently investigating the spot.

Police have seized a CCTV DVR after the firing outside Salman Khan’s house. Various police teams are investigating the incident at the spot. Using the CCTV DVR, the police are trying to establish the identity of the unknown assailants.

Along with the police team, a forensic team has also reached the spot. Police and forensic teams are inspecting and investigating the scene. Today’s firing outside the actor’s house is believed to be linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Salman Khan has received multiple threats from the Bishnoi gang in the past.

Earlier, Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan was threatened by a note in 2022 while he was on a morning walk outside his house in the morning. In the threat note, it was written that he would meet the fate of Sidhu Moosewala. Salman Khan’s security was also increased after this incident. Later, a pistol licence was also issued to him for security reasons. There was also an increase in the number of private security guards of the actor. Salman Khan had also received threatening emails in November 2023.

