Father confirms Neha was killed by Fayaz merely because she said she can’t get into a relationship with a guy from a different community

Congress councillor Niranjan Hiremath said that Fayaz had proposed to Neha and she had sternly refused to it saying that the duo belonged to the two different communities and that she did not intend to engage in any such relationship

Image- India Today
A day after the brutal murder of the daughter of Congress leader Niranjan Hiremath from Karnataka at the hands of accused Fayaz came to the fore, it is learned that the victim, Neha Hiremath had firmly refused the proposal of the accused saying that he was from the different community.

While talking to the news agency, Press Trust of India, Congress councillor Niranjan Hiremath said, “After my daughter’s classes ended at 4:30 pm, she came out of her college and an unknown man attacked her by stabbing. She died on the spot.”

He also added that the accused had earlier proposed to the girl and she had sternly refused to it saying that the duo belonged to the two different communities and that she did not intend to engage in any such relationship. “Keeping this in mind, the accused stabbed the girl 7 times in just 30 seconds, leaving her dead on the spot,” he added.

Notably, Niranjan Hiremath claimed that an ‘unknown man’ killed his daughter, while the fact is that the accused has been identified as Fayaz who has been arrested by the police.

24-year-old student, Neha was stabbed to death on her college campus on Thursday (18th April). The incident took place at B V Bhoomaraddi College of Engineering and Technology in Hubbali, where Neha was studying in her first year of MCA. The attacker Fayaz was a BCA student of the same college and was a classmate of Neha. He is from Savadatti in Belagavi district.

As reported earlier, Fayaz was waiting for her to come out of the college and attacked her with a knife. He stabbed her in the neck multiple times with the knife, which was caught on CCTV camera. He was covering his face with a mask. After the stabbing which left Neha profusely bleeding, the assailant fled the scene with the weapon in his hand.

The victim was rushed to the KIMS Hospital by fellow students who witnessed the horrific crime, but she died there because of the critical injuries.

The police have arrested Fayaz who was on the run after the murder, and further probe is underway. The police said that he was planning to kill Neha, as he told his friends that he would finish the girl who had rejected his offer. Given that he chose to stab her in the neck, it can be confirmed that he intended to kill her.

City Police Commissioner Renuka K Sukumar confirmed saying, “They were classmates during their BCA studies (last year). While Neha continued her education and pursued her MCA, Fayaz discontinued. He has been apprehended, and investigations are underway.”

