Thursday, April 18, 2024
HomeNews ReportsKarnataka: Congress leader Niranjan Hiremath’s daughter Neha stabbed to death by Fayaz of her...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Karnataka: Congress leader Niranjan Hiremath’s daughter Neha stabbed to death by Fayaz of her college for rejecting his advances, arrested

Fayaz was pestering Neha to enter into a relationship with him, but she has been refusing his advances. He told his friends that he will finish the girl who has rejected his offer.

OpIndia Staff
4

In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old female student in Hubballi was stabbed to death on her college campus on Thursday. The victim, Neha Hiremath, daughter of Congress Corporator Niranjan Hiremath, was repeatedly stabbed by Fayaz, who is also a student of the same college.

The incident took place at B V Bhoomaraddi College of Engineering and Technology in Hubbali, where Neha was studying in first year MCA. The attacker Fayaz is a BCA student of the same student and he is from Savadatti in Belagavi district.

As per reports, Fayaz was waiting for her to come out of the college and attacked her with a knife. He stabbed her in the neck multiple times with the knife, which was caught on CCTV camera. He was covering his face with a mask. After the stabbing which left Neha profusely bleeding, the assailant fled the scene with the weapon in his hand.

In the video, it can be seen as Fayaz confronted Neha, she tried to ran way. But he grabbed her, pinned her to the ground, and stabbed her several times. Soon after several persons rush to the scene, but then the attacker ran away.

The victim was rushed to the KIMS Hospital, but she died there because of the critical injuries.

Reportedly, Fayaz was pestering Neha to enter into a relationship with him, but she has been refusing his advances. Angered and frustrated with this rejection despite his stalking for several months, he killed her, it is believed.  

The police have arrested Fayaz who was on the run after the murder, and further probe is underway. The police said that he was planning to kill Neha, as he told his friends that he will finish the girl who has rejected his offer. Given that he chose to stab her in the neck, it can be confirmed that his intention was to kill her.

An investigating officer said, “Its looks like a love reject case which forced him to act. We are also inquiring with friends and relatives of Neha to get more details on the motive of the murder.”

The family of the girl said that they don’t know Fayaz, and she never mentioned about him.

Several Congress leaders, including MLA Prasad Abbayya, visited the hospital to extend condolences to Neha’s grieving family. In the meanwhile, the city unit of ABVP has decided to stage a protest in front of the college demanding strict action against the accused.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

India set to celebrate world’s biggest festival of democracy: EC completes all preparations as voting for General Elections 2024 commences tomorrow

OpIndia Staff -

Freedom of press not absolute: Bombay HC slams journalist Waahiid Ali Khan for defaming Dubai-based gold-trader Khanjan Thakkar in Mahadev App case

OpIndia Staff -

‘Will replace your face with AI’: Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga slams actor Adil Hussain for saying he regrets acting in ‘misogynist’ Kabir Singh

OpIndia Staff -

‘This pertains to a policy matter’: Calcutta HC dismisses a Muslim woman’s plea seeking direction to make it mandatory for Muslim girls to pass...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Modi Ki guarantee, always delivered’: Kerala’s Ann Tessa Joseph, crew member onboard ship seized by Iran in the Red Sea reaches India safely

OpIndia Staff -

David Cameron lectures India on poverty, forgets that his own country has 18% absolute poverty and 11% cannot even afford to heat their homes

Pragya Bakshi Sharma -

Telangana: Missionary school refuses entry to students observing Hanuman Deeksha for their saffron dress, protesting religious group vandalises the school, case filed against both...

OpIndia Staff -

Election Commission dismisses fake news shared by Prashant Bhushan in Supreme Court that EVMs are recording extra vote for BJP in mock polls

ANI -

The Wire passes off the obvious about Adani-Israel JV as a great investigation, but there is a more sinister plan behind it: Here is...

Shraddha Pandey -

Madhya Pradesh: Ayan Pathan rapes Hindu woman, brutally assaults and tortures her for property, arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com