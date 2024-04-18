In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old female student in Hubballi was stabbed to death on her college campus on Thursday. The victim, Neha Hiremath, daughter of Congress Corporator Niranjan Hiremath, was repeatedly stabbed by Fayaz, who is also a student of the same college.

The incident took place at B V Bhoomaraddi College of Engineering and Technology in Hubbali, where Neha was studying in first year MCA. The attacker Fayaz is a BCA student of the same student and he is from Savadatti in Belagavi district.

As per reports, Fayaz was waiting for her to come out of the college and attacked her with a knife. He stabbed her in the neck multiple times with the knife, which was caught on CCTV camera. He was covering his face with a mask. After the stabbing which left Neha profusely bleeding, the assailant fled the scene with the weapon in his hand.

Fayaz, A BCA student killed classmate Neha over rejection



Neha Hiremath was the daughter of Congress corporator Niranjan Hiremath



Incident is from Hubli, Karnataka pic.twitter.com/Zy1IjMv11b — Hindutva Watch (@HPhobiaWatch) April 18, 2024

In the video, it can be seen as Fayaz confronted Neha, she tried to ran way. But he grabbed her, pinned her to the ground, and stabbed her several times. Soon after several persons rush to the scene, but then the attacker ran away.

The victim was rushed to the KIMS Hospital, but she died there because of the critical injuries.

Reportedly, Fayaz was pestering Neha to enter into a relationship with him, but she has been refusing his advances. Angered and frustrated with this rejection despite his stalking for several months, he killed her, it is believed.

The police have arrested Fayaz who was on the run after the murder, and further probe is underway. The police said that he was planning to kill Neha, as he told his friends that he will finish the girl who has rejected his offer. Given that he chose to stab her in the neck, it can be confirmed that his intention was to kill her.

An investigating officer said, “Its looks like a love reject case which forced him to act. We are also inquiring with friends and relatives of Neha to get more details on the motive of the murder.”

The family of the girl said that they don’t know Fayaz, and she never mentioned about him.

Several Congress leaders, including MLA Prasad Abbayya, visited the hospital to extend condolences to Neha’s grieving family. In the meanwhile, the city unit of ABVP has decided to stage a protest in front of the college demanding strict action against the accused.