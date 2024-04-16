A day after Zerodha founder Nikhal Kamath launched the ‘WTFund’ for young entrepreneurs, it came to light that one of the team members, Harnidh Kaur, had previously wished for the assassination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per reports, Kamath had launched the grant-based ‘WTFund’ for entrepreneurs who are aged 25 and below. The Zerodha founder was also pictured alongside Harnidh Kaur, who has now stirred the hornet’s nest with her old viral tweet.

“Rajnath Singh: ‘Modi has followed Mahatma’s footsteps’. The only way that is correct is where someone will assassinate him. Seriously,” Kaur had tweeted in April 2013. It must be mentioned that her tweet previously went viral in April 2020.

Co-founder of Zerodha @nikhilkamathcio recently launched a new startup @TheWTFund



Meet its co-founder Harnidh Kaur who wished ass@ssination of Prime Minister of India



Book My Show had to apologise for promoting her 😄 https://t.co/WvrluNxwRR — Astronaut 🚀 (Modi Ka Parivar) (@TheRobustRascal) April 16, 2024

In the controversial tweet, Harnidh Kaur was seen casually calling for the assassination of PM Narendra Modi. She was also seen using abusive language in some of her old tweets.

“Sidharth ki maa ki ch**t mein aata jisko Kunal ne chaata’, read one of her disturbing tweets. Harnidh Kaur was also seen making references to ‘g*nd’ and ‘behench*d’, ‘gori ch**t’ ke pille’ in several other posts.

In 2018, the left-wing ‘activist’ was also at the helm of whitewashing urban naxals in India for the Shekhar Gupta-run-propaganda outlet, The Print.

Here are the views of Harnidh Kaur (@chiaseedpuddin), co-founder of the new startup (@TheWTFund) launched by @nikhilkamathcio, Zerodha’s founder.



Average Indian feminist. pic.twitter.com/AS9XO5nFhw — Mikku 🐼 (@effucktivehumor) April 16, 2024

She had also abused Lord Ram and Ramayana in some of her now-deleted tweets. “He (Lord Ram) was a terrible man in context. Shit husband, shit brother, shit son, self-absorbed to the nth degree,” her tweet from October 2016 read.

Screengrab of the tweet by Harnidh Kaur

“I fucking hate the Ramayana. It’s the best example of privilege, skewed stakeholder patterns and a narrow tunnel vision of history,” Kaur had posted.

Screengrab of the tweet by Harnidh Kaur

Harnidh Kaur is one of the important team members of the ‘WTFund.’ Her LinkedIn bio says, “Funding the future of Indian entrepreneurship @WTFund”

Screengrab of the LinkedIn profile of Harnidh Kaur

Her Instagram profile reads, “Headling @thewtfund”.

Screengrab of the Instagram profile of Harnidh Kaur

In April 2020, the Indian online ticketing platform BookMyShow stoked a huge controversy on social media after it promoted Harnidh Kaur on its platform