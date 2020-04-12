The Indian online ticketing platform BookMyShow has stoked a huge controversy on social media after it promoted ultra-left wing Hinduphobic trolls on its platform, who had once wished death for Prime Minister Modi.

On Sunday, the online ticketing platform shared a tweet promoting an event of ultra-left wing troll Harnidh Kaur, who goes by her social media handle @pedestrianpoet.

“The woman driving India’s digital revolution @PedestrianPoet is coming live on her Instagram today for a candid conversation with everyone!” tweeted BookMyShow by promoting her show.

However, netizens were enraged with the conduct of the BookMyShow as Kaur is widely known for her extreme Hinduphobic views. She had even once wished death for Prime Minister Modi.

Kaur had once attempted to mock Narendra Modi, who was then the Gujarat Chief Minister, and had claimed that the only similarity between Mahatma Gandhi and Modi would be if someone assassinates Modi. It is pertinent to note that Kaur writes for Shekhar Gupta’s ‘The Print’.

In the now-deleted tweet, Kaur had appended ‘seriously’ as if making it clear to her readers that she was not being facetious while wanting Narendra Modi assassinated.

As BookMyShow resorted to the mindless promotion of talk-show of Harnidh Kaur, social media users were unhappy about the constant practice of the ticketing platform of giving space to notorious Hinduphobic elements. This incident comes just a day after BookMyShow had promoted rabid Islamist – Hussain Haidry on its platform.

Netizens took to Twitter to demand accountability from the BookMyShow for promoting Pedestrianpoet. Social media users also uninstalled the ‘BookMyShow’ as a form of protest against the service provider for indulging in anti-Hindu behaviour.

You are great enemy of hindus.. @rsprasad @PrakashJavdekar how can someone allow such Hindu hatered to work in India — Anil sharma (@ansu_aansu) April 12, 2020

Few social media users boycotted the app and asserted that they will never use the app ever in future.

Done uninstalled this third class app..

We have @amazonIN @Paytm and many others for booking movie tickets now…@bookmyshow 🖕🏼 — Vinay Prakash ವಿನಯ್ ಕು ಪ್ರಕಾಶ್ (@Vinaykprakash) April 12, 2020

I have #uninstalledbookmyshow already & reading this tweet from BMS is ensuring me that I took a right decision 🇮🇳 — BA (@Awasthi_Bhanu) April 12, 2020

Lately, there has been a trend across “liberal-secular” media to provide platforms to people who have hatred against the Hindus. It seems that the online commercial platforms have now joined the bandwagon to promote these Hinduphobic entities.