On 14th April, Israel launched a counterstrike in southern Lebanon targeting Iran-proxy Hezbollah’s hideouts following Iran’s attack on Israel.

As per Israel Defense Forces’ statement on their official channel on Telegram, IDF fighter jets struck a number of military structures linked to Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces in Jbaa.

Source: IDF

The statement read, “IDF: A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck a number of military structures in a complex belonging to Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces in the area of Jbaa in southern Lebanon. Earlier during the night, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah military structures in Khiam and Kfarkela.”

מוקדם יותר הלילה מטוסי קרב תקפו מבנים צבאיים של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה במרחבים אל-חיאם וכפר כילא. pic.twitter.com/xdT5VPXIcb — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) April 14, 2024

The retaliation came after Iran launched a drone and missile attack on Israel. Iran claimed the attack was in retaliation to an attack on its consulate in Syria that killed seven Iranian personnel. Iran launched dozens of missiles at Israel, most of them were intercepted outside the Israeli border by Israel and its allies.

India’s MEA has issued a statement calling for de-escalation in the region.

US President Biden issued a statement

In a statement, President of United States, Joe Biden, condemned the attack on Israel in the “strongest possible terms”. The President has directed the US military to support defense of Israel. Furthermore, Biden talked to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and reaffirmed America’s commitment to the security of Israel.

The statement read, “Earlier today, Iran—and its proxies operating out of Yemen, Syria and Iraq—launched an unprecedented air attack against military facilities in Israel. I condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms. At my direction, to support the defense of Israel, the U.S. military moved aircraft and ballistic missile defense destroyers to the region over the course of the past week. Thanks to these deployments and the extraordinary skill of our servicemembers, we helped Israel take down nearly all of the incoming drones and missiles.”

President Biden further said, “I’ve just spoken with Prime Minister Netanyahu to reaffirm America’s ironclad commitment to the security of Israel. I told him that Israel demonstrated a remarkable capacity to defend against and defeat even unprecedented attacks – sending a clear message to its foes that they cannot effectively threaten the security of Israel. Tomorrow, I will convene my fellow G7 leaders to coordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran’s brazen attack. My team will engage with their counterparts across the region. And we will stay in close touch with Israel’s leaders. And while we have not seen attacks on our forces or facilities today, we will remain vigilant to all threats and will not hesitate to take all necessary action to protect our people.”