On Saturday, 13th April, Iran launched a full-fledged drone and missile attack on Israel. Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement that the attack was launched at specific targets in Israel. The attack was intercepted by Israel and other countries including Jordan and Saudi Arabia. A war cabinet meeting was called by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Notably, face-to-face Israel-Iran war has never happened before. Earlier, Iran used to attack Israel using its proxies like Hezbollah in Lebanon or Hamas in Gaza..

Iran launched UAVs from within its territory toward Israel a short while ago.



The IDF is on high alert and is constantly monitoring the operational situation. The IDF Aerial Defense Array is on high alert, along with IAF fighter jets and Israeli Navy vessels that are on a… pic.twitter.com/eEySouGVcN — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 13, 2024

The Iranian attack on Israel is claimed to be a retaliation of a strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria by Israel on 1st April. Seven IRGC officials, including a top commander, died in that attack. Notably, Israel did not confirm or deny involvement in the attack.

In a statement on the Telegram channel, Israel Defense Forces said, “Iran has launched unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from its territory toward the State of Israel… Continue to act responsibly and calmly, as you have done so far, and follow the guidelines.” The IDF is prepared and ready across all its defensive and offensive systems; we have prepared for a variety of scenarios in advance.”

Israelis’ reality in the last hours: pic.twitter.com/VXeHM8WqJi — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 14, 2024

In a statement, the Commanding Officer of the Home Front Command, MG Rafi Milo, announced that education activities would be stopped across the country. Furthermore, gatherings exceeding 1,000 people are prohibited.

The statement read, “We have been at war on several fronts for over six months. Throughout the war, we have faced and confronted a large number of challenges in a wide variety of threats. We have learned and improved – we are prepared and strong in both defence and offence. In light of the situational assessment, we have decided to change the defensive guidelines. Starting tomorrow, throughout the country, there will be no educational activity. Also, gatherings of over 1,000 people are prohibited. You are required to continue to vigilantly adhere to the guidelines, they may change based on the situational assessment. So far, your conduct and adherence to the guidelines have been exceptional. Keep it up – it saves lives. The Home Front Command is deployed and prepared throughout the country. The alert system is prepared and ready, together with the heads of the authorities and emergency response organisations – we will overcome this challenge.”

Notably, the vast majority of Iranian missiles were intercepted outside Israeli borders. In a statement, the IDF pointed out that dozens of surface-to-surface missiles were launched from Iran towards Israel. Most of them were intercepted by the IDF’s Aerial Defense Array. Israel’s strategic allies helped them to intercept the attack. IDF added, “Over the past few hours, many dozens of hostile aircraft, as well as dozens of cruise missiles, from Iran, were identified approaching Israeli territory and intercepted. Dozens of IAF fighter jets are currently operating to intercept all aerial threats approaching Israeli territory.”

Source: IDF

India called for de-escalation

The Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, issued a statement over the escalation. The statement read, “We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region. We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy.”

Statement on the situation in West Asia:https://t.co/kpJzqwTVWC pic.twitter.com/cSbJQrAjCC — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) April 14, 2024

“We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. Our Embassies in the region are in close touch with Indian community. It is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region,” the statement added.

Israel-Hamas war

Israel has been facing attacks from multiple sides especially since Hamas launched a terrorist attack on its territory on 7th October 2023. Hamas terrorists launched an all-out attack on Israel from sea, land, and air. At least 5,000 rockets were launched into Israel from Gaza, and tunnels were used to breach the Israeli territory and butcher Israeli civilians, particularly in the border villages. A music festival hosting more than 200 people was turned into a slaughter ground with many women raped, mutilated and abducted to Gaza. At least 1,300 people, including some foreign nationals, babies, women and senior citizens, died in the attacks. More than 200 were abducted and taken to Gaza. Following the attack, Israel launched a counterattack to eliminate Hamas. Notably, on IDF withdrew all ground troops, except one brigade, from Southern Gaza hours before peace talks. The Israel-Hamas war entered its 190th day on 14th April 2024.