On Tuesday (9th April), the law enforcement authorities in Germany apprehended two ISIS terrorists, responsible for the sexual abuse and enslavement of two minor Yazidi girls in Iraq and Syria.

As per reports, the terrorists were identified as Asia R.A. and Twana H.S. They were nabbed from the Regensburg and the Roth districts in Baraia State of Germany.

According to the office of the federal prosecutors, the ISIS terrorists were accused of crimes against humanity, genocide, war crimes and holding the membership of a foreign terror outfit.

While Asia R.A. put make-up on one of the victims and prepared a room, Twana H. S. raped both children repeatedly. The victims, aged 5 and 12 at that time, were subjected to inhuman atrocities and physical violence for committing ‘mistakes.’

The punishment included thrashing the elder child with a broomstick while the hand of the younger child was burnt with hot water. The victims were also forced to do housework and convert to Islam as part of ISIS ideology to destroy the Yazidi religion.

It has now come to light that Asia R.A. and Twana H. S were married under Islamic law and were associated with ISIS between 2015-2017. Prior to leaving Syria, they handed over the victims to other ISIS terrorists. The duo are now being held in pre-trial detention.

Not the first case in Germany

In October 2021, a court in Munich sentenced a German woman to 14 years in jail for enslaving a Yazidi girl and denying her waster, leading to her death. Identified as Jennifer W, she was convicted on two counts of crimes against humanity.

In January 2023, Germany recognised crimes against the Yazidi community as genocide. More than 1000 Germans fled the country to join ISIS when it began spreading its terror.

Persecution of Yazidis by ISIS

The Yazidis are an ethno-linguistic minority, who reside in the Middle East including the terror-prone areas of Northern Iraq.

They are practitioners of the monotheistic Yazidi religion, one of the world’s oldest religions, and indigenous to Upper Mesopotamia. Ever since the rise of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, the Yazidis have been at the receiving end of religious genocide.

When the Islamist terror outfit made inroads into the Sinjar province of Northern Iraq in August 2014, about 50000 Yazidis were forced to flee their homes.

Their plight was worsened following the withdrawal of Kurdish Peshmerga forces from the region. Since Yazidis were non-Muslims, the Islamic State viewed them as ‘devil worshippers’ who ought to be converted and enslaved.

As such, the old and elderly Yazidis who failed to flee were executed while women were forced into sex slavery. The ISIS demanded that the minorities pay jizya (a religious tax) or convert to Islam or be executed.

Eyewitness accounts narrated that several Yazidi women who were raped by the terrorists were forced to commit suicide. Many young girls were sold as brides, and repeatedly raped and subjected to brutal torture.

The Islamists would often build makeshift slave markets in Mosul in Raqqa, to sell women to the other terrorists. In 2014, the United Nations reported that about 5000 Yazidis were murdered while 5000-7000 women and children were captured.

In its digital magazine Dabiq, ISIS justified, “One should remember that enslaving the families of the (non-believers) and taking their women as concubines is a firmly established aspect of the Shariah, that if one were to deny or mock, he would be denying or mocking the verses of the Quran and the narrations of the Prophet.”