Amid the massive floods that have taken over various parts of the United Arab Emirates, dangerously affecting many lives and businesses, the Islamists have come up with a theory holding the recently built BAPS Hindu temple responsible for the natural disaster. The majestic Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir in Abu Dhabi was inaugurated by PM Modi on 14 February this year.

One of the Islamist ‘Digital creators’ who has around 6000 followers on Instagram, posted a video saying that the recently inaugurated Hindu temple was responsible for the floods in Dubai. “Massive rain hit Dubai immediately after a new Hindu temple was inaugurated. Allah sent several Paigambars to stop the worship of idols and now it has again started. A new temple has been built in the country to boost tourism. And soon massive rains hit Dubai affecting normal lives,” the host (@islamic_boy345) could be heard saying.

The same video was posted on X where users slammed the video creator for applying such weird logic to the situation. One of the users slammed the Islamists, sarcastically saying that just like women wearing jeans were responsible for earthquakes, the Hindu temple was completely responsible for floods in Dubai.

This Islamic 'meteorological experts' tells how a newly built Hindu temple is the reason for Dubai rainstorms. Much like women in jeans are a reason for earthquakes.. pic.twitter.com/DKFWtdhpye — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) April 18, 2024

The others said that “by that logic, the Dubai government should build more temples for the desert region like Dubai will get converted into a fertile land.” The other users also meanwhile asserted that “at least now there will be no water problems in the state and that the country will no longer be required to depend on other nations for food.”

This week, images of flood-ravaged areas in one of the planet’s driest regions astonished the world. Heavy rains in the UAE and Oman flooded cars, jammed highways, and killed at least 21 people. Flights out of Dubai International Airport, a key worldwide hub, were also badly impacted.



Forecasters predicted the storms several days in advance and gave warnings, so the downpours were not an unexpected occurrence. However, they were undoubtedly odd. On average, the Arabian Peninsula receives only a few inches of rain per year, but scientists have discovered that a significant portion of the precipitation falls in uncommon but strong bursts rather than as periodic showers.



Officials in the United Arab Emirates reported Tuesday’s 24-hour rainfall total was the highest since records began in 1949. However, several sections of the country have already suffered a round of thunderstorms last month.

However, terrible the situation sounds, blaming a Hindu temple for it is way far terrible. The BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir was inaugurated on 14th February this year in Dubai. However, ahead of the inauguration also, the Islamists had attempted to spread hatred against the Hindu religion and the current Indian government on several social media platforms.

“It is Modi’s model to favour Arab Muslims and lynch Indian Muslims,” alleged one of the users on X. Another one also indicated that in India the government was demolishing Muslim religious structures and supporting the construction of Hindu temples in UAE.

Some other Islamists targeted the UAE government for allowing the ‘Alhan Modi’ event and also the construction of a Hindu temple in the UAE. In 2014, the BJP government came to power at the centre and Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of India. As part of foreign policy, the Modi government strengthened relations with the Middle Eastern nations and India-UAE ties became stronger.

Consequently, in the year 2015, the UAE government allotted land for the Hindu Mandir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly lauded the gesture of the UAE government stating, “I am very thankful to the UAE Govt for their decision to allot land to build a Mandir in Abu Dhabi. This is a great step.”

Both governments entrusted Swaminarayan Sanstha and Mandir Limited to construct, develop, and administer the Mandir project.

Afterward, the construction work of this Mandir started on the gifted land in Abu Mureikhah, Al Rahba area on the Abu Dhabi-Sweihan-Al Ain Road, close to the Abu Dhabi-Dubai highway.