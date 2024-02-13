Ahead of the inauguration of the first-ever Hindu Mandir at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Abu Dhabi, Islamists are spreading hate against the Hindu religion and the current Indian government on several social media platforms.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Swaminarayan Mandir in Abu Dhabi, the first Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates. Prime Minister Modi will visit the UAE from February 13 to 14. This will be PM Modi’s third visit to the UAE in the last 8 months. Apart from the inauguration of the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, PM Narendra Modi will also address the Indian diaspora at the ‘Ahlan Modi‘ event on 13th February 2024. He will also hold bilateral conversations with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and attend the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai as the ‘Guest of Honor’ and address the summit.

While several Indian celebrities praised Prime Minister Modi and described the historic BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Abu Dhabi as the result of his commitment to fortify bilateral relations with the nation, the Islamists began to criticise Prime Minister Modi and his government, accusing it of targeting Muslims in India and supporting the construction of a Hindu temple in an Islamic country.

“It is Modi’s model to favour Arab Muslims and lynch Indian Muslims,” alleged one of the users on X. Another one also indicated that in India the government was demolishing Muslim religious structures and supporting the construction of Hindu temples in UAE.

Some other Islamists targeted the UAE government for allowing the ‘Alhan Modi’ event and also the construction of a Hindu temple in the UAE. “What happens when Indians demolish Muslim religious structures in India? Shame on you UAE people” stated one of the users.

The other one meanwhile wished that the temple be run by an Islamic priest someday.

While PM Modi will inaugurate the BAPS Mandir on February 14th, the gates will open to the public on March 1st, 2024. The temple complex will also include a visitor centre, prayer room, exhibitions, a learning centre, a play area for children and youth, gardens, water utilities, a food court, and stores selling books and gifts.

On Monday (12th February), Sadhu Brahmaviharidas, the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha’s foreign relations director, thanked UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his extraordinary generosity and openness in supporting the construction of this historic temple.

He also conveyed his sincere admiration for the UAE’s rulers and leaders, as well as the friendship between India’s Prime Minister and the UAE authorities.

Sadhu Brahmaviharidas also shared the profound symbolism included in the temple’s design. The Mandir, adorned with seven spires, represents thankfulness for the unity of the seven emirates, signifying India’s cordial relationship with the UAE. The seven spires also honour seven prominent deities, demonstrating the interdependence of cultures and religions.

The temple’s use of advanced technology, including 300 sensors, elevates it to the level of a scientific marvel.

Even before its official opening, the Mandir has become a symbol of global solidarity. Over 60,000 people from all backgrounds, cultures, and nations have actively participated in its construction.

Ambassadors from 40 countries recently convened to honor the temple, underlining its importance as a unifying factor in the global arena, according to Swaminarayan Sanstha, the BAPS’s head of international affairs.

In 2014, the BJP government came to power at the centre and Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of India. As part of foreign policy, the Modi government strengthened relations with the Middle Eastern nations and India-UAE ties became stronger.

Consequently, in the year 2015, the UAE government allotted land for the Hindu Mandir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly lauded the gesture of the UAE government stating, “I am very thankful to the UAE Govt for their decision to allot land to build a Mandir in Abu Dhabi. This is a great step.”

Both governments entrusted Swaminarayan Sanstha and Mandir Limited to construct, develop, and administer the Mandir project.

Afterwards, the construction work of this Mandir started on the gifted land in Abu Mureikhah, Al Rahba area on the Abu Dhabi-Sweihan-Al Ain Road, close to the Abu Dhabi-Dubai highway.