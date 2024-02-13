Tuesday, February 13, 2024
HomeNews ReportsIslamists cry ahead of inauguration of the first-ever Hindu Mandir in UAE; wish the...
News Reports
Updated:

Islamists cry ahead of inauguration of the first-ever Hindu Mandir in UAE; wish the temple be run by Islamic priest someday

Islamists began to criticise Prime Minister Modi and his government, accusing it of targeting Muslims in India and supporting the construction of a Hindu temple in an Islamic country.

OpIndia Staff
Islamists cry foul over construction of new temple in UAE
Image- Live Mint
7

Ahead of the inauguration of the first-ever Hindu Mandir at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Abu Dhabi, Islamists are spreading hate against the Hindu religion and the current Indian government on several social media platforms.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Swaminarayan Mandir in Abu Dhabi, the first Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates. Prime Minister Modi will visit the UAE from February 13 to 14. This will be PM Modi’s third visit to the UAE in the last 8 months. Apart from the inauguration of the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, PM Narendra Modi will also address the Indian diaspora at the ‘Ahlan Modi‘ event on 13th February 2024. He will also hold bilateral conversations with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and attend the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai as the ‘Guest of Honor’ and address the summit.

While several Indian celebrities praised Prime Minister Modi and described the historic BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Abu Dhabi as the result of his commitment to fortify bilateral relations with the nation, the Islamists began to criticise Prime Minister Modi and his government, accusing it of targeting Muslims in India and supporting the construction of a Hindu temple in an Islamic country.

“It is Modi’s model to favour Arab Muslims and lynch Indian Muslims,” alleged one of the users on X. Another one also indicated that in India the government was demolishing Muslim religious structures and supporting the construction of Hindu temples in UAE.

Some other Islamists targeted the UAE government for allowing the ‘Alhan Modi’ event and also the construction of a Hindu temple in the UAE. “What happens when Indians demolish Muslim religious structures in India? Shame on you UAE people” stated one of the users.

The other one meanwhile wished that the temple be run by an Islamic priest someday.

While PM Modi will inaugurate the BAPS Mandir on February 14th, the gates will open to the public on March 1st, 2024. The temple complex will also include a visitor centre, prayer room, exhibitions, a learning centre, a play area for children and youth, gardens, water utilities, a food court, and stores selling books and gifts.

On Monday (12th February), Sadhu Brahmaviharidas, the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha’s foreign relations director, thanked UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his extraordinary generosity and openness in supporting the construction of this historic temple.

He also conveyed his sincere admiration for the UAE’s rulers and leaders, as well as the friendship between India’s Prime Minister and the UAE authorities.

Sadhu Brahmaviharidas also shared the profound symbolism included in the temple’s design. The Mandir, adorned with seven spires, represents thankfulness for the unity of the seven emirates, signifying India’s cordial relationship with the UAE. The seven spires also honour seven prominent deities, demonstrating the interdependence of cultures and religions.

The temple’s use of advanced technology, including 300 sensors, elevates it to the level of a scientific marvel.

Even before its official opening, the Mandir has become a symbol of global solidarity. Over 60,000 people from all backgrounds, cultures, and nations have actively participated in its construction.

Ambassadors from 40 countries recently convened to honor the temple, underlining its importance as a unifying factor in the global arena, according to Swaminarayan Sanstha, the BAPS’s head of international affairs.

In 2014, the BJP government came to power at the centre and Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of India. As part of foreign policy, the Modi government strengthened relations with the Middle Eastern nations and India-UAE ties became stronger. 

Consequently, in the year 2015, the UAE government allotted land for the Hindu Mandir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly lauded the gesture of the UAE government stating, “I am very thankful to the UAE Govt for their decision to allot land to build a Mandir in Abu Dhabi. This is a great step.”

Both governments entrusted Swaminarayan Sanstha and Mandir Limited to construct, develop, and administer the Mandir project. 

Afterwards, the construction work of this Mandir started on the gifted land in Abu Mureikhah, Al Rahba area on the Abu Dhabi-Sweihan-Al Ain Road, close to the Abu Dhabi-Dubai highway. 

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMuslims, islamists, hindu hate, instagram, twitter, x, pm modi, swaminarayan mandir, abu dhabi, uae, baps
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Dead body of the mother of BJP worker found in West Bengal’s Hoogly, party accuses TMC goons of murder

OpIndia Staff -
The West Bengal unit of the BJP shared a video wherein some people were seen recovering the dead body of Jyotsna Saha. It accused the ruling Trinamool Congress government in the State of killing BJP workers and their family members.
News Reports

Sandeshkhali, Bengal: BJP workers protesting against sexual assault of Hindu women by TMC goons lathicharged by Basirhat police

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal police working at the behest of CM Mamata Banerjee clashed with BJP workers who were trying to reach the SP's office in Basirhat to protest against the systematic sexual assault of Hindu women in Sandeshkhali at the hands of Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons

‘Congress doesn’t deserve even a single seat’: AAP offers 1 seat in Delhi to I.N.D.I. alliance partner Congress days after Punjab fallout

Ration for 6 months, Gurudwaras as hideouts, PM and HM house potential target: Intelligence report alert about farmers’ protest 2.0

Tamil Nadu govt releases 3 terrorists involved in 1998 Coimbatore blast case, video of convicts thanking DMK govt goes viral

Negligence of child welfare by Mamata govt, deliberate violations of law: NCPCR report on crimes against minors in West Bengal

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com