Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accepted an invitation to inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Mandir in UAE’s Abu Dhabi. The inauguration ceremony is scheduled to take place on February 14. PM Modi accepted the invitation after a delegation of the temple visited him at his official resident on Thursday evening.

A statement issued by the temple said, “On behalf of BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, Pujya Swami Ishwarcharandas and Swami Brahmaviharidas, along with the board of directors, extended a heartfelt invitation to the Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for the inauguration ceremony scheduled for 14 February 2024.”

Informing that the PM has accepted the invitation, the statement added, “Delighted by this gesture, Prime Minister Modi graciously accepted the invitation, expressing his enthusiastic support for the historic and iconic temple.”

PM Modi accepts invitation to inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, Delhi, India https://t.co/4OjdYUOm4u pic.twitter.com/ZluAL4xWDK — BAPS (@BAPS) December 28, 2023

They further said that Swami Ishwarcharandas traditionally honored the Prime Minister by adorning him with a garland and draping a saffron shawl over his shoulders, acknowledging his significant contributions to our nation and the world. The Prime Minister was specially commended for the remarkable renovation and development of pilgrimage sites across India, a feat unparalleled in recent centuries, said the statement.

The statement by the temple further says, “The almost an hour long, warm and informal meeting held at the Prime Minister’s residential office at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg from 6:30 to 7:25 PM, was a moment of significant dialogue. Discussions revolved around Abu Dhabi temple’s significance for global harmony and Modi’s vision for India’s spiritual leadership on the global stage. The BAPS delegation prayed for the Prime Minister’s health and acknowledged his exceptional global achievements, notably strengthening relationships with the UAE and other Middle Eastern countries. They also discussed the pride and inspiration Modi’s leadership has instilled in Indians worldwide.

Recalling his personal and immortal memories of Pramukh Swami Maharaj and his glorious centenary celebrations, the Prime Minister was deeply moved and expressed prayers for Mahant Swami Maharaj’s health. He also appreciated the efforts of key individuals, volunteers and supporters, involved in the BAPS Hindu Mandir project in Abu Dhabi, including those present before him such as Chairman Ashok Kotecha, Vice Chairman Yogesh Mehta and Director Chirag Patel, recognizing their contributions as significant sources of pride for India.”

As per the press statement, Swami Brahmaviharidas showcased the latest update of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, emphasizing its intricate carvings and all-inclusive grandeur, saying that “the inauguration ceremony will be a great event, a millennial moment of celebration for time to come.”

To which PM Modi added, “It will reflect the ideal of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – an ideal spiritual space, not merely rooted in beliefs and traditions, but a confluence of diverse cultures and civilizations. The essence of spiritual harmony, symbolizing the path forward.”

The BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi in UAE has been built by the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha. The Mandir is located at Abu Mureikhah, near Al Rahba off the Dubai–Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway. It is the first traditional Hindu stone mandir in the Middle East.

The UAE govt announced the decision to provide land for the land in 2015, during PM Modi’s first official visit to the country. UAE govt then handed over 14 acres of land for the temple. The foundation stone was laid in 2019, after which the construction began. Pink sandstone from Rajasthan has been used for the construction of the temple. The temple is built using traditional Hindu temple architecture, without the use of iron or steel.