On Friday (26th April), a minor Muslim boy along with his two friends killed a 35-year-old Hindu woman in the Jahangirpuri area of Northwest Delhi.

As per reports, the accused used to stalk the victim’s 16-year-old daughter when she went for tuition. When the girl informed her family, they filed a complaint with the police.

According to the victim’s family, the police failed to take strict action against the Muslim boy and he continued to harass the minor Hindu girl. Forced by circumstances, the family sent their 16-year-old daughter to a hostel.

Horrific. Yet another interfaith relationship ends up in a Hindu woman’s murder



Anita Sharma would object to her minor daughter’s affair with a Muslim boy. She even sent her to a Gurukul to protect her



Yesterday, the boy shot the mother dead



This video is from Jahangirpuri… pic.twitter.com/rBKExqcIhM — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) April 27, 2024

On Friday (26th Friday) afternoon, the minor Muslim boy and his two accomplices went to the victim’s house to talk to her. When the Hindu woman refused to entertain the trio, the primary accused shot her dead and fled the crime scene.

The Muslim boy has been absconding ever since the murder. The victim was admitted to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital in Delhi, where she was declared dead on arrival.

According to reports, the accused had posted a video on his Instagram page wherein he was seen brandishing and firing a pistol. A case has been registered in connection to the murder of the Hindu man. The police have initiated a probe into the matter.

Mohammed Mehtab, who shσt a woman d€ad in Jahangirpuri, Delhi, for opposing the haπassment of her daughter, reportedly posted an Instagram status with a gʉn the day before the incident. https://t.co/gWTwZuce1g pic.twitter.com/9LrI0V5k2N — Treeni (@TheTreeni) April 26, 2024

A large contingent of police was deployed outside the residence of the victim to prevent any untoward incident. While speaking about the matter, DCP (northwest) Jitender Meena said, “Several teams are looking for the accused. They will be arrested shortly.”