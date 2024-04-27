Saturday, April 27, 2024
Updated:

Delhi: ‘Minor’ Muslim boy kills Hindu woman in Jahangirpuri, used to stalk the victim’s underage daughter

Prior to killing the Hindu woman, the accused had posted a video on his Instagram page wherein he was seen brandishing and firing a pistol.

OpIndia Staff
Police gathered outside the house of the victim, image via X/ Swati Goel Sharma
19

On Friday (26th April), a minor Muslim boy along with his two friends killed a 35-year-old Hindu woman in the Jahangirpuri area of Northwest Delhi.

As per reports, the accused used to stalk the victim’s 16-year-old daughter when she went for tuition. When the girl informed her family, they filed a complaint with the police.

According to the victim’s family, the police failed to take strict action against the Muslim boy and he continued to harass the minor Hindu girl. Forced by circumstances, the family sent their 16-year-old daughter to a hostel.

On Friday (26th Friday) afternoon, the minor Muslim boy and his two accomplices went to the victim’s house to talk to her. When the Hindu woman refused to entertain the trio, the primary accused shot her dead and fled the crime scene.

The Muslim boy has been absconding ever since the murder. The victim was admitted to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital in Delhi, where she was declared dead on arrival.

According to reports, the accused had posted a video on his Instagram page wherein he was seen brandishing and firing a pistol. A case has been registered in connection to the murder of the Hindu man. The police have initiated a probe into the matter.

A large contingent of police was deployed outside the residence of the victim to prevent any untoward incident. While speaking about the matter, DCP (northwest) Jitender Meena said, “Several teams are looking for the accused. They will be arrested shortly.”

