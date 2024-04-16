On 16th April, former Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra’s ex, Jai Anant Dehadrai, shared a message allegedly from The Wire’s Karan Thapar where he tried to protect Shashi Tharoor after an alleged molestation incident in 2022. In his post on X, Dehadrai wrote, “Karan Thapar is a twisted and corrupt monster – the suave and articulate exterior is a scam. Went out of his way to protect dirty Shashi from me, in the hotel molestation incident of 11th October 2022 – rather than supporting the victim. Lutyens filth is astounding.”

Karan Thapar is a twisted and corrupt monster – the suave and articulate exterior is a scam.



Went out of his way to protect dirty Shashi from me, in the hotel molestation incident of 11th October 2022 – rather than supporting the victim.



Lutyens filth is astounding. pic.twitter.com/gBclClYmKY — Jai Anant Dehadrai (@jai_a_dehadrai) April 16, 2024

The screenshot of the message that he shared was from 15th October 2022. A few sections of the message were redacted. The message read, “Jai since you won’t talk to me I thought I’d text to say if you go public you’ll harm and perhaps even ruin XXX reputation and political career but it really won’t affect Shashi coz he’s going to lose the election and you’ve told me he’s behaved like this many times before so I presume people know he does it. You XXX insanely then why do something that could ruin her? Think carefully about this. At least discuss it with her before you go public. You don’t want to endanger XXX with her over Shashi. Please pause and think again.” (XXX in the text is the redacted part).

Dehadrai alleged he saw Shashi Tharoor molesting a woman

In December 2023, Dehadrai had posted on X that Shashi Tharoor should be in “Jail not in parliament”. The post came after now-deleted post where he shared that he had witnessed Congress MP Shashi Tharoor molesting a woman and former TMC MP Mahua Moitra chose to keep quiet about it.

In a X post on 6th December, Jai Anant Dehadrai had shared, “Mahua’s remarks on misogyny are laughable and expose her for the raging hypocrite she is. She and I witnessed Shashi Tharoor molest a lady on 11th October 2022 at the Taj Chambers Delhi. She prevented me from reporting Shashi’s sickening behaviour. I am sure she can explain why.” Dehadrai soon deleted the post after sharing. However, screenshots of the deleted post created quite a buzz on social media.

Who is Jai Anant Dehadrai and his links to Mahua Moitra’s expullsion from Lok Sabha

Jai Anant Dehadrai is a Supreme Court advocate in Delhi. He is the ex-boyfriend of former Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra. In October 2023, Jai Anant Dehadrai filed a complaint against Moitra alleging she took money to ask questions in Parliament. It also came to light that Moitra took away Dehadrai’s beloved pet dog and he was trying to take back the pet’s custody.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nishikant Dubey filed a complaint against Moitra based on Dehardrai’s allegations. It came to light that Moitra not only took cash from Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani but also took expensive gifts, foreign trips and made him pay for the house renovations.

An inquiry was initiated against Moitra and later based on the Ethics Committee’s recommendations, Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha.

It is notable here that no further details of this alleged molestation incident have come to light, neither has the alleged victim come forward with a complaint. It is important that Jai comes out with all the details about the alleged molestation incident and the role of journalists like Thapar in covering the alleged incident up