Maharashtra: Muslim building contractor forcibly marries a woman after converting her, 3 booked

An appalling incident in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has caused a stir in the region. A Muslim building contractor forcibly converted a lady engineer for marriage, sparking tensions in the city.

After the young woman involved made allegations, three individuals named Taher Pathan, Tayyab Shabbir Pathan, and Ayesha Baher Pathan were formally charged with crimes at the police station concerning this case.

A troubling event involving the abuse and coerced conversion of a young engineer to another religion has taken place in the city. In connection with this incident, charges have been filed against Taher Pathan, Tayyab Shabbir Pathan, and Ayesha Baher Pathan and as per the accusations made by the young woman, Taher Pathan, who works as a contractor, purportedly concealed his identity and unmarried status to subject the engineer to abuse and forcibly convert her on February 11. He allegedly pressured her into performing prayers, wearing religious clothing, and participating in a fraudulent marriage ceremony.

However, subsequently, these three accused individuals subjected the young woman to violence. Further investigation is underway in this case. Recently, a few days ago, two underage students in the city were also forcibly converted, leading to the opening of an investigation by the City Chowk police station. More information regarding the incident is being provided to the police for further investigation.