On Sunday (7th April), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party will “riot” two days before the first phase of Lok Sabha voting on 19th April in the state. The TMC supremo further alleged that the BJP would “riot” by sending the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Notably, addressing a public rally in Purulia, Bengal CM Banerjee said, “Hold rallies and meetings but do not riot. It is they (BJP) who will riot. Voting is on 19 April and they will riot on 17 April.”

#WATCH | Purulia: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says, "Hold rallies and meetings but do not riot. It is they (BJP) who will riot. Voting is on 19 April and they will riot on 17 April. Lord Ram does not tell you to riot but these people will riot and by rioting, they… pic.twitter.com/AKIOOu8jjh — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2024

Alleging that the saffron party will enter the state by sending NIA and rioting, she added, “Lord Ram does not tell you to riot but these people will riot and by rioting, they will get NIA to enter the state.” She had earlier downplayed the recent attack on the NIA team by raising questions about the timing of the raid in a blast probe case.

The TMC leaders have justified the violent attacks and hindrance in the bomb blast and other probes alleging that the NIA and other agencies are “political arms” of the BJP that want to frame TMC leaders and threaten them to join the BJP. According to the TMC leaders, the agencies’ probe against TMC leaders will “provoke riots” in the state and it has blamed the BJP for that eventuality.

Notably, on 6th April, the NIA team along with other security forces visited the residence of a local TMC leader to investigate a 2022 blast case. But the officials soon came under attack from the supporters of the accused politician, who threw bricks and stones and damaged the windshield of vehicles.

TMC Supremo and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tried to give a clean chit to attackers. She alleged that the NIA orchestrated the assault and raised questions about the timing of the raid. She further alleged that NIA officials intruded into the homes of women of Bhupatinagar village and committed atrocities on them, claiming that locals attacked the NIA team in retaliation. Following this, the West Bengal Police filed a case against NIA and CRPF officials under molestation charges which has been categorically rejected by the NIA, through its official press release.

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had questioned the arrest of TMC leaders by the probe agency “right before the elections”.

Apart from leveling political allegations on the anti-terror probe agency, she had issued an “entire world” to fight against the BJP.

The TMC supremo said, “Why did they raid at midnight? Did they have police permission? Locals reacted in the way they would have if any other stranger had visited the place at midnight. Why are they arresting people right before the elections? What does the BJP think, that they will arrest every booth agent? What right does the NIA have? They are doing all these to support the BJP. We call upon the entire world to fight against this BJP’s dirty politics.”

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee also threatened to “expose the BJP’s conspiracy” and their “nexus with the NIA”.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who hails from BJP, had lambasted Mamata Banerjee-led TMC for the recent attack on NIA officials stating that the ruling party in Bengal is “hell-bent on destroying law & order” in the state.

Addressing a rally in Jalpaiguri, PM Modi revealed the TMC strategy stating, “TMC wants its corrupt leaders to get free license to commit crimes. So, when central investigations agencies arrive here, they attack and threaten the team. TMC is the govt which is hell-bent on destroying the law and order.”

“The TMC is disregarding the law and the constitution of the country,” the prime minister added.