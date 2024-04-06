Hours after supporters of a TMC leader launched an unprovoked attack on a National Investigation Agency (NIA) agency team in Bhupatinagar village in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave a clean chit to the attackers.

While speaking about the matter during a public meeting in Balurghat, she claimed, “They are trying to beat us with CBI, NIA, Income Tax and ED…When I was exiting the Hemtabad village, the journalists repeated the talking points of the NIA, CBI and ED.”

“They were asking me about the attack in Bhupatinagar. Tell me who orchestrated the attack? The women in the village did not carry out the attack. The NIA engineered it,” Mamata Banerjee brazened out.

'No one assaulted them. The NIA team has attacked; if they conduct a midnight raid, what will women do? BJP-NIA are all bhai-bhai,' she said pic.twitter.com/pG2WPzNSP9 — IANS (@ians_india) April 6, 2024

“The traitor (Gaddar) knows that he will lose the elections so they are going house to house and harassing people,” the TMC supremo claimed without furnishing any evidence.

It must be mentioned that the NIA team had visited the Bhupatinagar village to probe a bomb blast, which took place in December 2022 and claimed the lives of three people. Mamata Banerjee was quick to dismiss the gravity of the situation and dubbed it ‘chocolate bomb blast’.

“In 2022, a chocolate bomb (firecrackers burnt during the occasion of Diwali) exploded at a house,” she was heard saying. In visuals shared on social media by the news agency ANI at that time, it could be seen that the blast caused significant damage to the building (which would not have been possible had it been chocolate bombs).

Wb | A blast occurred at residence of TMC booth president Rajkumar Manna in Arjun Nagar area under Bhupati Nagar PS in Purba Medinipur limits last night. Injuries reported. Party's National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to hold a public rally in Contai today. pic.twitter.com/1ynqX7G6S3 — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2022

It however did not stop the West Bengal Chief Minister from comparing the high-intensity explosion to the act of burning firecrackers.

Mamata Banerjee accuses NIA of ‘committing atrocities’ on women

During her speech, Mamata Banerjee also claimed that NIA officials intruded into the homes of women of Bhupatinagar village and committed atrocities on them.

“Now, if the NIA goes to the house of women late at night to commit atrocities (atyachar), will the women wear bangles and do nothing about it? Won’t they defend their honour and dignity?” she brazened out.

“You want to enter people’s houses at night. You want to arrest all booth Presidents of the TMC. We do not want an Election Commission that works for the BJP and changes officers deployed by our government,” she alleged.

“Why is the EC not stopping the atrocities of the ED, CBI and the Income Tax Department? The State police will maintain security and law and order in the State throughout the year but the BSF, CISF, and CRPF will take over all operations during the elections?” Mamata Banerjee continued to fear monger about central forces.

Mamata Banerjee further claimed, “NIA and CBI are like brothers to the BJP. ED and Income Tax Department are the funding boxes of tn pty