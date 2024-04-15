Monday, April 15, 2024
Thiruvananthapuram: Model Code of Conduct Nodal Officer issues warning to Shashi Tharoor over cash for votes allegations against Rajeev Chandrasekhar

On 10th April, Rajeev Chandrasekhar served a legal notice to Tharoor for defamation after the latter accused him of offering money to voters, mainly Christian voters.

OpIndia Staff
Rajeev Chandrasekhar (L); Shashi Tharoor
The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) Nodal Officer has issued a warning to Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor for making “unverified allegations” against Union Minister and BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The stern warning was issued on Sunday, 14th April.

As per reports citing the Thiruvananthapuram Nodal Officer, Tharoor made an unverified allegation against Rajeev Chandrasekhar at an interview on a news channel, which violates the Model Code of Conduct. The Congress leader claimed that Chandrasekhar was offering money to voters and religious leaders in exchange for votes.

The MCC Nodal Officer said, “A Complaint was filed by JR Padmakumar, Election Legal Convenor, BJP before the DEO on April 6, alleging that “Unsubstantiated accusations” were made by Sashi Tharoor in a “Meet the Candidate” Interview hosted by 24 News Channel. It was alleged that Sashi Tharoor accused Rajeev Chandrasekhar offering money to voters and religious leaders in exchange of vote. On April 8, another Complaint was filed by VV Rajesh, NDA Convenor, on the same subject matter. He has alleged that Statements made by Sashi Tharoor in the Interview was “Utterly false, Frivolous” and made to defame. Further, He submitted that Sashi Tharoor by making the impugned statement in the interview, has violated Rule 1(2), Rule 1(3) of the MCC and S.123(3) of the RP act,”

On 10th April, Rajeev Chandrasekhar served a legal notice to Tharoor for defamation. Speaking to ANI, he said that Tharoor has flung a lot of allegations at him in desperation.

“One of the allegations is that I am paying money for votes. I have said very clearly that, I will not be drawn into this negative type of politics. However, if anybody defames me and attempts to trespass into an area by telling lies about me, I will certainly not be quiet. I will certainly use all the tools under the law to ensure that that person is held accountable,” Chandrasekhar said.

A day later, Tharoor said he had not received any notice and denied having made any allegations. “I have not received it. I, at no stage, made any allegations. I merely said that this is the talk of the town and that people are talking about it,” Tharoor said.

On 12th April, Tharoor reportedly sought an apology from Chandrasekhar for issuing the defamation notice. “He is not responsible for any other versions of the same program or any editing, post-production changes, studio recordings of casual talks, chats or any other acts that are not intended for broadcasting…My client is not responsible for any ‘slander’ as he has not uttered any,” Tharoor’s lawyer stated.

The Model Code of Conduct came into effect on 16th March after the Election Commission of India announced the dates for the Lok Sabha elections.

Shashi Tharoor’s election campaign has been marred with controversies. On 7th April, a group of Congress workers stopped Tharoor during his campaign and were seen shouting him down and raising slogans “Go back” and “no vote for you”.




